1h ago

add bookmark

Govt needs R17 billion loan to pay outstanding Road Accident Fund claims, says Mbalula

Jason Felix
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.
GCIS
  • The Road Accident Fund will be looking towards a loan to pay R17 billion in unpaid claims.
  • The RAF recorded approximately 102 086 new claims during the 2019-2020 financial year.
  • Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the R17.2 billion was owed to claimants who had already waited more than five years to be paid.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) is looking to secure a "finance facility" to pay R17 billion in unpaid claims - some that have been outstanding for more than five years.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed this in reply to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Nontando Nolutshungu.

Nolutshungu wanted details on when the RAF envisaged the backlog would be cleared.

READ | Cabinet approves appointment of Collins Letsoalo as RAF CEO

"The revenue received by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) from the fuel levy is insufficient to address its claims liability.

"Consequently, one of the plans included in the RAF's strategic plan and annual performance plan, which is specifically aimed at addressing the unpaid claims debt, is for the RAF to secure a finance facility for this short-term debt and the securing of the finance facility to clear the backlog is targeted for the 2020-21 financial year," Mbalula said.

Previously, Mbalula said, that as of 31 March, the RAF liability grew to R324 billion and had claims valued at R17.2 billion that had been finalised, but could not be paid due to financial cash flow challenges.

He said the cause of the liability was the increasing number of claims and high administrative costs.

New claims

Approximately 102 086 new claims were registered during 2019-2020.

Mbalula, in reply to another parliamentary question from DA MP Chris Hunsinger, said the RAF received 297 610 claims in the past three years.

He said 151 530 of the claims received were, or are, challenged and 45 075 of the challenged claims were settled by way of a court order.

Mbalula said the exact number of the matters which went on trial could not be ascertained at the time of his response, saying:

"However, it is important to mention that a study conducted by Professor Hennie Klopper on the RAF matters set down on the court roll in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, revealed that 99.56% of the matters are settled at the doorstep of court and less than 1% (0.45%) proceed to trial."

"This study was done in the Pretoria High Court which has the highest number of litigated matters countrywide," Mbalula said.

READ HERE | Defining RAF judgment: the definition of a motor vehicle and why it matters to one family

He said, although the research focused on Pretoria, the RAF’s observation was that this was reflective of the general trend in all the courts across the country.

"RAF matters get settled by both parties and the settlement agreements are then made orders of court," he said.

According the RAF’s 2019-2020 annual performance plan, financial challenges had placed strain on the fund's ability to carry out its mandate.

The balance of claims creditors (claims requested, but not yet paid) as at 31 March 2018, was R9 billion.

"Claims creditors are projected to grow to R11 billion by the end of the current financial year. Over the medium term expenditure framework (MTEF) period, the RAF fuel levy is projected to remain flat and, as a result, claims creditors are projected to grow to R41.4 billion by the end of the 2021-22 financial year. The RAF continues to settle claims in terms of its mandate and targets. This is despite the fact that the available funding is not sufficient for the amount required to effect payment on the settled claims," the report read.

Related Links
Mbalula won't let 'fabricated shenanigans' by 'ANC comrades' stop him cleaning up Prasa
SA's rail problems aggravated as more than 170 train stations have no electricity
Former lawyer accused of stealing RAF money from disabled cyclist who was hit by truck
Read more on:
road accident fundfikile mbalula
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2204 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 478 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 5592 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2191 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-1.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.68
(-0.39)
ZAR/EUR
20.05
(-2.23)
ZAR/AUD
12.29
(-1.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.61)
Gold
1960.99
(+0.70)
Silver
27.19
(+0.75)
Platinum
941.00
(+2.39)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2317.50
(+1.44)
All Share
55953.96
(+1.35)
Top 40
51532.12
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10405.82
(+0.66)
Industrial 25
74549.21
(+1.91)
Resource 10
55663.25
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo