22m ago

add bookmark

Govt still quiet about extradition of Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique. (Wikus de wet, AFP)
Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique. (Wikus de wet, AFP)
  • Southern African Human Rights Defenders called for the extradition of Manuel Chang to the United States.
  • They question why it's taking Justice Minister Ronald Lamola so long to decide. 
  • Chang is wanted in the United States in connection with allegations of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has failed to respond to calls by civil society protesters to extradite the former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, to stand trial in the United States on charges of fraud and accepting bribes.

Chang has been in custody in South Africa since December 2018, when he was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on his way to Dubai.

READ: Manuel Chang: Over 2 years in SA custody, justice minister still mum about his fate

He is wanted in the United States in connection with allegations of conspiracy to commit fraud and taking millions of dollars in bribes in Mozambique's $2 billion loan scandal.

Speaking to journalists in Pretoria, Adriano Nuvunga, the director of the Centro Para Democracia e Desenvolvimento, in Mozambique, said there was "complicity between the Mozambican and the South African government" because of the fraternal relationship between the governing ANC and Frelimo parties, "and we think this is being given more importance than the rule of law".

He also believed the relationship between the parties was being prioritised at the expense of those who were poor and suffering.

Nuvunga was one of a group of civil society activists, under the banner of Southern African Human Rights Defenders, to picket in front of the Mozambican high commission in Pretoria about the matter.

He said the country's loan scandal had left it with a socio-economic crisis, unable to properly look after the sick or to deal with the violent insurgency in the north of that country.

The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court in April 2019 ruled that Chang should be extradited to the United States, after Mozambique made a similar request.

There were, however, fears that justice would not be served if Chang returned to Mozambique.

READ | Lamola yet to reach decision on former Mozambique finance minister's extradition fate

News24 approached Lamola's spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, for comment, but he has not yet responded.

It will be added when received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
southern african human rights defendersmanuel changronald lamolamozambiquesouth africa
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
50% - 1853 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 1676 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.44
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.04
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.38
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,789.46
(-0.2)
Silver
26.76
(-0.5)
Platinum
1,235.64
(+0.2)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,979.84
(+0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr 2021

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo