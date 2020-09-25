1h ago

add bookmark

Govt will continue to engage with Nehawu amid wage increase demands - Presidency

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nehawu members protesting outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane, demanding the implementation of a wage increase agreement and other issues relating to Covid-19.
Nehawu members protesting outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane, demanding the implementation of a wage increase agreement and other issues relating to Covid-19.
Alex Mitchley
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Nehawu leadership will continue engagement on the union's concerns.
  • Nehawu is unhappy about the implementation of a wage agreement and the effects of Covid-19 on its members.
  • Ramaphosa and Nehawu met on Friday after Ramaphosa had to postpone an earlier meeting due to illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) agreed on Friday they will continue engagement on a range of issues concerning collective bargaining and workplace conditions in the public sector, particularly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa hosted a meeting with the national office-bearers of the public-sector trade union on Friday after Tuesday's meeting was postponed due to Ramaphosa being struck down with a cold.

"The meeting followed the union’s submission of a memorandum to the President relating to, among others, improving occupational health and safety uniformly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, conditions of service more broadly and implementation of clause 3.3 of Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) Resolution 1 of 2018, which deals with salary adjustments for the 2020/21 financial year, and which is currently the subject of litigation," reads a statement from the Presidency.

On Monday, Nehawu protested outside the Union Buildings because a memorandum they delivered in early September has not yet received a response.

READ | Nehawu to Ramaphosa: Stop showering frontline workers with empty words - they need more PPEs

Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba said the union was fighting for the implementation of a wage agreement that was reached in 2018, as well as issues relating to health workers who contracted Covid-19, News24 reported at the time.

Ramaphosa chaired the meeting in which Nehawu was represented by Makwayiba, first deputy president Mike Shingange, second deputy president Nyameka Macanda, national treasurer Kgomotso Makhupola, and general secretary Zola Saphetha.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, and Health Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla also participated in the meeting which the Presidency described as "a frank and cordial exchange of views and information".

The meeting agreed that government and Nehawu will continue work on the issues raised in Nehawu's memorandum, that are currently being discussed by task teams comprising government and Nehawu.

"Reports of these task teams will be presented to a meeting of senior leadership of government and public sector unions who will meet again soon on a mutually convenient date to develop solutions in the interest of workers, the public sector and the nation and economy at large," reads the Presidency's statement.

Related Links
Nehawu set to protest outside Union Buildings for frontline workers
PPE protest: 2 arrested as police use water cannons to disperse Nehawu members in Cape Town
Nehawu threatens full-blown strike over Covid-19 safety
Read more on:
nehawucyril ramaphosa
Lottery
Lekker Heritage Day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 726 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
77% - 4138 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 530 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.09
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.74
(-0.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.89
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
12.00
(-0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.99)
Gold
1863.00
(-0.20)
Silver
23.00
(-0.77)
Platinum
847.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
42.26
(+0.47)
Palladium
2203.87
(-0.16)
All Share
53587.11
(-1.22)
Top 40
49547.74
(-1.16)
Financial 15
9401.28
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
72949.70
(-1.72)
Resource 10
53453.42
(-0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo