Govt won't probe how senior managers were appointed without proper qualifications - Ayanda Dlodlo

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
Picture: GCIS
  • The Department of Public Service and Administration says it won't be probing how senior government managers who don't have the necessary qualifications were appointed.
  • Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says many of the managers who were identified were appointed before 2016, and thus they were compliant at the time.
  • Dlodlo claimed that some senior managers might possess proper qualifications, but that they don't reflect on the Persal system.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says her department won't as yet be investigating how senior managers were appointed to government jobs without possessing the required qualifications.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Dlodlo said one of the reasons why the appointments would not be probed was because many of the managers were appointed before public service regulations were instituted in 2016.

"This is partly because some of the Senior Management System (SMS) members who were identified as not meeting minimum qualifications requirements became senior managers before the 2016 Public Service Regulations was instituted, as such they were [compliant] at the time of their joining the SMS," read the statement.

Dlodlo responded after News24 reported that 26% of public servants employed in senior management don't have the proper qualifications for the positions they occupy.

The minister said her department would continue to monitor the capturing of data on qualifications of senior managers. 

"A number of departments and government components that updated the qualification information of staff resulted in a 10% improvement recorded, however, not all departments have updated their information and the DPSA will therefore send a reminder with a deadline of end January 2022."

ALSO READ | Qualifications of senior government officials to be updated amid credentials outcry

Dlodlo said the department had conducted an audit of its payroll and personnel payment system, Persal, and found that government entities had not been updating the qualifications of public servants, especially when they improved their qualifications after being employed.

"As stated before, there might be SMS members who do possess proper qualifications, but such are not reflected on the Persal system. Government departments are continuing to verify qualifications of senior managers, and I am convinced that the number of qualifications that are not compliant will decrease once the verification is completed," she Dlodlo.

The latest figure is an improvement from the 35% rate recorded in April this year. At the time, former public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that, of 9 477 senior managers, 3 301 did not have the required qualifications.


Read more on:
public service and administrationayanda dlodlo
