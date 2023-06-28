34m ago

Gqeberha baby boy found seven months after his abduction

A baby boy from Gqeberha kidnapped as a newborn in November last year, was found alive by police on Tuesday.
Getty Images
  • A Gqeberha baby boy, who was kidnapped seven months ago, has been found.
  • The police said the child is in the care of social work services pending further investigation.
  • A woman was arrested on a charge of kidnapping and will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court.

A baby boy kidnapped in Gqeberha was found on Tuesday after he was abducted seven months ago - when he was just five days old.

The mother, Noncedo Jali, gave birth in the Dora Nginza Hospital on 22 November and, following her discharge on 27 November, went to the nearby Kenako Mall to buy a few items for the baby.

She was accompanied by a woman posing as someone sent by Jali's family to assist her with the baby.

But in the busy mall, the woman allegedly evaded the mother and disappeared with the infant.

Police spokesperson, Captain André Beetge, said police arrested a woman, 20, on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping and found the baby alive.

"The child remains in the care of Social Work Services pending further investigation into this matter," Beetge said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of kidnapping.

Police said additional charges might be added.


