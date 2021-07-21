Gqeberha bookkeeper in court for allegedly stealing R2.4m from clients

It's alleged that Linda Labuschagne submitted her own bank account details to clients of two tax consultancy firms she worked for.

The Hawks say she pocketed R2.4 million through this scheme.

The allegations came to light after clients of BVSA Tax Consultancy and DP Wealth Tax Consultancy firms lodged complaints when they didn't receive their tax returns.

An Eastern Cape bookkeeper, Linda Labuschagne, appeared in Gqeberha New Law Court on Tuesday for allegedly stealing R2.4 million from clients of two tax firms she worked for between 2017 and 2020.

The 43-year-old stands accused of misappropriating more than R1.7 million from BVSA Tax Consultancy Firm and more than R680 000 from DP Wealth Tax Consultancy.

READ | Bookkeeper sentenced to 8 years for stealing R1.2m from centre for the physically, mentally disabled

Labuschagne was released on R10 000 bail following a brief appearance on Tuesday.

The matter was set for 2 August and has been transferred to the Specialised Comme­rcial Crime Court in Gqeberha.

The Hawks said Labuschagne had provided clients from both companies with bank accounts purporting to be that of SARS, whereas they were actually hers.

READ | Former OR Tambo Municipality accountant gets 15 years for stealing R9.8m

On receiving complaints from their clients for unpaid tax returns, the tax consultancy firms decided to lodge complaints with the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Gqeberha.

The Hawks arrested Labuschagne on Tuesday.

Hawks provincial head Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for the arrest.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.