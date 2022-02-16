1h ago

add bookmark

Gqeberha man, 93, reunited with bicycle he got for his 21st birthday

Malibongwe Dayimani
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neville Vimpany's stolen bicycle has been found.
Neville Vimpany's stolen bicycle has been found.
Supplied
  • Neville Vimpany, 93, of Gqeberha has been reunited with his bicycle that was gifted to him on his 21st birthday in 1950.  
  • A suspect was caught by neighbourhood watch members after they saw him pushing the bicycle down Target Kloof Road between Walmer and Milpark.  
  • The police say they released the suspect because their investigation is ongoing.

Eastern Cape police have, in a bizarre twist, freed a man caught with 93-year-old Neville Vimpany's bicycle that was stolen a week ago while he was withdrawing money from an ATM in Gqeberha. 

The Raleigh Western Flyer was given to him by his parents on his 21st birthday in 1950. 

After a week of searching and the issuing of a reward of R5 000 by his sons, Richard and Chris, a man was caught by the Greenshields neighborhood watch pushing the bike down Target Kloof Road between Walmer and Milpark at around 11:00 on Monday. 

The team handed him over to Walmer police but the police only booked in the bicycle and let the suspect go. 

READ | Thief steals 93-year-old man's 'irreplaceable' bicycle gifted by parents for 21st birthday

On Tuesday, the police told News24 they had released him because their investigation into the theft of the bicycle was ongoing. 

bicycle
A suspected thief was caught pushing the bike down Target Kloof Road by a neighborhood watch.
bicycle
Neville Vimpany's Raleigh Western Flyer bike was purchased in 1950 for 15 British pounds by his parents on his 21st birthday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensberg said: "SAPS Walmer confirmed that the bicycle was recovered yesterday Monday 14/02, however, no one was arrested and the investigation into the theft and the recovery is ongoing." 

Asked why the suspect was not arrested, Van Rensberg added: "The matter is under investigation."

Vimpany's son, Chris, said the suspect allegedly told the police he was on his way to hand over the bicycle to the owners and claim the cash reward when he was apprehended.

Van Rensberg stonewalled questions regarding Chris' claim, saying that police would not be drawn into discussing anything related to the reward. 

Chris was livid over the new developments, saying: 

I am very concerned that the police didn't seem too interested nor that they booked him in. Also that this guy has the balls to ask for the reward, which means he knew about the reward and the bike and still used it to get around.

Asked if he will give the reward to the person police had let go, he said: "No ways." 

Chris was grateful to the public for helping them in the search for his father's priceless and irreplaceable bike.

"I want all the law-abiding citizens to hear how, due to their efforts, the bike was found. I want people to believe in each other again."

The bicycle disappeared after Vimpany placed it on the pavement before proceeding to the ATM at Builders Warehouse in 17th Avenue, Walmer, last Tuesday. 


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gqebe­rhaeastern capecrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1138 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 7212 votes
I don't know
9% - 818 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.08
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.44
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,855.07
+0.1%
Silver
23.40
+0.2%
Palladium
2,294.00
+1.8%
Platinum
1,030.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,169
0.0%
All Share
75,853
0.0%
Resource 10
76,381
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,757
0.0%
Financial 15
16,160
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo