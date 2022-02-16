Gqeberha man, 93, reunited with bicycle he got for his 21st birthday

Neville Vimpany, 93, of Gqeberha has been reunited with his bicycle that was gifted to him on his 21st birthday in 1950.

A suspect was caught by neighbourhood watch members after they saw him pushing the bicycle down Target Kloof Road between Walmer and Milpark.

The police say they released the suspect because their investigation is ongoing.

Eastern Cape police have, in a bizarre twist, freed a man caught with 93-year-old Neville Vimpany's bicycle that was stolen a week ago while he was withdrawing money from an ATM in Gqeberha.



The Raleigh Western Flyer was given to him by his parents on his 21st birthday in 1950.

After a week of searching and the issuing of a reward of R5 000 by his sons, Richard and Chris, a man was caught by the Greenshields neighborhood watch pushing the bike down Target Kloof Road between Walmer and Milpark at around 11:00 on Monday.

The team handed him over to Walmer police but the police only booked in the bicycle and let the suspect go.

On Tuesday, the police told News24 they had released him because their investigation into the theft of the bicycle was ongoing.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensberg said: "SAPS Walmer confirmed that the bicycle was recovered yesterday Monday 14/02, however, no one was arrested and the investigation into the theft and the recovery is ongoing."

Asked why the suspect was not arrested, Van Rensberg added: "The matter is under investigation."

Vimpany's son, Chris, said the suspect allegedly told the police he was on his way to hand over the bicycle to the owners and claim the cash reward when he was apprehended.

Van Rensberg stonewalled questions regarding Chris' claim, saying that police would not be drawn into discussing anything related to the reward.

Chris was livid over the new developments, saying:

I am very concerned that the police didn't seem too interested nor that they booked him in. Also that this guy has the balls to ask for the reward, which means he knew about the reward and the bike and still used it to get around.

Asked if he will give the reward to the person police had let go, he said: "No ways."



Chris was grateful to the public for helping them in the search for his father's priceless and irreplaceable bike.

"I want all the law-abiding citizens to hear how, due to their efforts, the bike was found. I want people to believe in each other again."

The bicycle disappeared after Vimpany placed it on the pavement before proceeding to the ATM at Builders Warehouse in 17th Avenue, Walmer, last Tuesday.





