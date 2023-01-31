31m ago

Gqeberha mass shooting: Gunmen 'shot down families, killing brothers and friends' - Cele

Cebelihle Bhengu
Police Minister Bheki Cele
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele said the gunmen, who opened fire on unsuspecting guests at a house party in Gqeberha, wanted to kill.
  • He spoke to journalists on Monday after meeting with families who lost loved ones on Sunday.
  • Cele vowed the police would work around the clock to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed that police officers would work around the clock to ensure the gunmen who opened fire at a house in KwaZakhele, Gqeberha, were caught. 

Eight people were killed and three injured in a mass shooting at a house party in KwaZakhele on Sunday night.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with devastated family members on Monday, Cele said: "Those people who came here wanted people dead. [They] shot down families, killing brothers and friends… We will [report back] about what happened, by who, and why." 

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said preliminary investigations revealed the homeowner, Vusumzi Sishuba, hosted friends and family to celebrate his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard between 17:15 and 17:30 and started shooting the guests.

Naidu said six of the victims had been identified as Andile Sishuba, 52; Kholekile France, 54; Mbuyiseli Mboya, 64; Nomatamsanqa Mandla, 58; Liyema Poro, 20, and Nandipha Koliti, 42.

She added the police had not yet identified the eighth person and the search for the assailants was ongoing.

The police are investigating eight murder cases and three cases of attempted murder. 

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene urged residents to assist the police in their search for the perpetrators.

Naidu said the police would not rest until those responsible for "this callous and cold-blooded attack" were found and arrested.


