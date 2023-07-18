Gqeberha murder accused Johnny Baartman still waiting for bed at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital

A former Gqeberha teacher who admitted killing his ex-wife is still waiting for a bed for his p sychiatric evaluation.

Johnny Baartman will be admitted to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda as soon as a bed is secured.



His case has been postponed.

Murder accused Johnny Baartman who allegedly killed his ex-wife Desiree, has not yet received a bed at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda for his 30-day observation, the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.



Baartman was arrested last month after Desiree disappeared from the home they still shared in Bethelsdorp on 9 June.



Her body was discovered days later, on 20 June, in a 3.7-metre deep stormwater drain in Jagtersvlakte after the 59-year-old accused pointed it out to police.

During a previous court appearance, the court heard that Baartman confessed to the district surgeon that he killed his ex-wife. The court ordered him to see the district surgeon after his arrest, after he allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his wrists.

According to the district surgeon's report, Baartman did not plan the murder but said it happened on the "spur of the moment" and that "she provoked him."

The district surgeon also recommended that Baartman be assessed by a psychiatrist.

On 27 June, the court ruled that Baartman undergo a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital.

When he appeared in court on Thursday, prosecutor Melani Hammett told the court that Baartman was still waiting for a bed.

Hammett said she had sent the report in Baartman's case to Fort England but was still waiting to find out when a bed would become available.

"No date for a bed has been made available and we are still awaiting for correspondence from Fort England about bed availability," she said.

The matter was postponed to 17 August to give the facility a chance to secure a bed for him.

Baartman, dressed in a green jacket, dark jeans and a blue mask covering his mouth and nose, turned his head to the people seated in the public gallery for the very first time since he started appearing in court.

His brother and a family friend were among them.



Before exiting the courtroom to the holding cells, he made a "call me" and the family friend nodded in response before leaving.

Baartman's two children were not present.



