Gqeberha woman found stabbed to death inside home, man found hanged in bathroom

Lisalee Solomons
A Gqeberha woman was found dead in a house in Algoa Park.
A Gqeberha woman was found dead in a house in Algoa Park.
  • An Eastern Cape woman was found lying in a pool of blood on Saturday.
  • Police said they found a man hanging in the bathroom of the same house.
  • Last week, police arrested a 26-year old man for the murder of his fiance in 2021.

As the country celebrates Women's Month, the scourge of gender-based violence continues to plague the country, as yet another woman's body has been found lying in a pool of blood at a house in Algoa Park, Gqeberha. 

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers had been alerted on Saturday night after a concerned friend informed them that the woman "could be in danger".

"When police arrived at the house, entry was breached by breaking the door. The victim was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds. A [man] was found hanging in the bathroom," said Naidu. 

Police were investigating the incident, she added, and urged victims of abuse to reach out for help as soon as possible. 

READ | Police arrest suspect for murder of Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt

"Communities need to play their part in also notifying the necessary authorities if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse; reaching out to a trusted person or a helpline can provide the necessary support."

Meanwhile, last week, police finally arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of his 28-year-old fiancé Janine Brazella Nazzle, who was killed in January 2021.

According to police, Earl Billet alleged that he had received a message from Nazzle telling him to take care of their child. When he arrived at their flat in Silveroak Street he claimed that he had found Nazzle hanging from the door frame.

Naidu said: 

Initially, an inquest docket was opened, and the investigation was continuing. However, due to the meticulous investigation, police succeeded in closing any suspicions and discrepancies in the case, and the case of the inquest was changed to murder, which led to the subsequent arrest of Billet.

Billet has since appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court and released on R2 000 bail. The case was postponed to later this month.

Naidu said that even though police did arrest perpetrators of violence against women and children, there was still a "dark reality and concern" that this violence persisted behind closed doors.

ALSO READ | 11 killed daily, 118 raped: Ramaphosa backs tough laws in fight against GBV

"[This] leaves many individuals trapped in [a] cycle of pain, fear and despair," she said.

"Reporting any signs of abuse can help prevent further harm and ensure appropriate action is taken."


