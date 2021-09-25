21m ago

add bookmark

Gqeberha woman swept out to sea after vessel capsizes rescued by NSRI

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File, Photo: Jaco Marais)
(File, Photo: Jaco Marais)
jaco marais
  • The woman was fishing with a man when their craft capsized.
  • She had reportedly been in the water for more than two hours before the NSRI rescued her. 
  • The woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Gqeberha woman was rescued on Friday night after she was swept out to sea, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement on Saturday.

This comes after the NSRI Gqeberha duty crew were activated at approximately 20:00 on Friday following eyewitness reports of cries for help coming from the direction of the Swartkops River Mouth, near the N2 Swartkops Bridge.

"An adult male was located on one of the bridge columns, and he was brought to shore aboard the Bluewater Bay lifeguards rescue craft," NSRI Gqeberha deputy station commander Jonathan Tufts said.

It was established that the man and woman had been fishing from one of the columns.

"While returning to shore aboard their 2.5 meter craft, with a five horsepower motor, they had capsized in the wake of another boat," Tufts explained.

PICS | NSRI marks first International Drowning Prevention Day

The man was able to swim to the bridge column, but the woman was swept out to sea.

According to the NSRI, a sea search commenced and the woman was found, at 23:12, adrift approximately 500 meters out to sea after she had been swept out of the river mouth.

"She was rescued onto the sea rescue craft and exhausted, and NSRI medics immediately commenced treatment for hypothermia.

"We believe that she had been in the water for over two hours," Tufts said.

The woman was taken to the NSRI Gqeberha sea rescue base, taken into the care of paramedics, and transported to the hospital in a stable condition.

"The man was not injured, and he returned home to Uitenhage after he required no further assistance," Tufts concluded.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsrieastern capegqeberhadrownings
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 221 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
20% - 655 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
14% - 454 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
60% - 1969 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

14h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.40
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.48
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,750.56
0.0%
Silver
22.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,974.50
0.0%
Platinum
987.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo