Gqeberha woman swept out to sea after vessel capsizes rescued by NSRI

The woman was fishing with a man when their craft capsized.

She had reportedly been in the water for more than two hours before the NSRI rescued her.

The woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A Gqeberha woman was rescued on Friday night after she was swept out to sea, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said in a statement on Saturday.



This comes after the NSRI Gqeberha duty crew were activated at approximately 20:00 on Friday following eyewitness reports of cries for help coming from the direction of the Swartkops River Mouth, near the N2 Swartkops Bridge.



"An adult male was located on one of the bridge columns, and he was brought to shore aboard the Bluewater Bay lifeguards rescue craft," NSRI Gqeberha deputy station commander Jonathan Tufts said.



It was established that the man and woman had been fishing from one of the columns.



"While returning to shore aboard their 2.5 meter craft, with a five horsepower motor, they had capsized in the wake of another boat," Tufts explained.



PICS | NSRI marks first International Drowning Prevention Day



The man was able to swim to the bridge column, but the woman was swept out to sea.



According to the NSRI, a sea search commenced and the woman was found, at 23:12, adrift approximately 500 meters out to sea after she had been swept out of the river mouth.



"She was rescued onto the sea rescue craft and exhausted, and NSRI medics immediately commenced treatment for hypothermia.



"We believe that she had been in the water for over two hours," Tufts said.



The woman was taken to the NSRI Gqeberha sea rescue base, taken into the care of paramedics, and transported to the hospital in a stable condition.



"The man was not injured, and he returned home to Uitenhage after he required no further assistance," Tufts concluded.