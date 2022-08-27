40m ago

Grabouw truck driver dies after losing control of vehicle

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Gordons Bay police said they have opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.
Alfonso Nqunjana

A truck driver travelling on the N2 Horseshoe Bend from Grabouw to Cape Town was killed on Saturday morning after he lost control of his vehicle.

It’s understood the 34-year-old driver was transporting apples in a trailer when the accident happened.

Western Cape Transport spokesperson Jandré Bakker said all lanes were closed on the N2 Sir Lowry’s Pass, as oil and diesel had leaked onto the road surface.

"The body has since been removed and road maintenance cleared the spillage on the road surfaces. CTS Breakdown was also on scene to recover the vehicle,” said Bakker.

Meanwhile, Gordons Bay police said they have opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.

"The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel on the scene," said Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111

Bakker said the road remains closed until further notice.  


Read more on:
western capeaccidents
