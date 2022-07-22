Grade 1, 8 online applications: Glitches frustrate Gauteng parents despite assurances by department

Glitches were experienced during the first few hours of online applications for Grade 1 and 8 as parents struggled to place pupils at schools.

This came after Google Maps temporarily removed the education department from their system after reaching the maximum requests per minute.

The department says the capacity has been increased, and the system is running smoothly.

The first few hours of online applications for Gauteng pupils entering Grade 1 and 8 in 2023 were plagued by glitches on Friday, as parents couldn't access schools near their home addresses.

This came just a day after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi promised that online applications would run smoothly, with no glitches and hassles.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said he was aware of parents' struggles. He said parents were struggling to access schools near their homes because Google Maps had temporarily kicked them out of their system after having reached the maximum requests per minute.

"The initial requests per minute was 6 000, but because our system was overwhelmed, it exceeded the searches per minute, which then led to Google Maps kicking us out," Mabona said.

Mabona added:

But this matter was resolved, and we have increased the capacity to 20 000 requests per minute.

In his view, the system was overrun with parents who wanted to begin their applications as soon as possible.

"When we started, everyone wanted to go into the system as many wanted to access it. These are parents who are anxious and want schools, and nobody wants to be late. That's why such an incident happened," he added.

READ | Lesufi promises online school applications will run smoothly, no glitches or hassles

Mabona said the system was working again and experienced no issues. He said more than 50 000 applications had already been received.

The department has apologised for the inconvenience.