7m ago

add bookmark

Grade 1, 8 online applications: Glitches frustrate Gauteng parents despite assurances by department

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
@GautengProvince, Twitter
  • Glitches were experienced during the first few hours of online applications for Grade 1 and 8 as parents struggled to place pupils at schools.
  • This came after Google Maps temporarily removed the education department from their system after reaching the maximum requests per minute.
  • The department says the capacity has been increased, and the system is running smoothly.

The first few hours of online applications for Gauteng pupils entering Grade 1 and 8 in 2023 were plagued by glitches on Friday, as parents couldn't access schools near their home addresses.

This came just a day after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi promised that online applications would run smoothly, with no glitches and hassles.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said he was aware of parents' struggles. He said parents were struggling to access schools near their homes because Google Maps had temporarily kicked them out of their system after having reached the maximum requests per minute.

"The initial requests per minute was 6 000, but because our system was overwhelmed, it exceeded the searches per minute, which then led to Google Maps kicking us out," Mabona said.

Mabona added:

But this matter was resolved, and we have increased the capacity to 20 000 requests per minute.

In his view, the system was overrun with parents who wanted to begin their applications as soon as possible.

"When we started, everyone wanted to go into the system as many wanted to access it. These are parents who are anxious and want schools, and nobody wants to be late. That's why such an incident happened," he added.

READ | Lesufi promises online school applications will run smoothly, no glitches or hassles

Mabona said the system was working again and experienced no issues. He said more than 50 000 applications had already been received.

The department has apologised for the inconvenience.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautengeducation
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2562 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 6960 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2641 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.86
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.17
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,725.55
+0.4%
Silver
18.83
-0.2%
Palladium
1,911.50
+1.1%
Platinum
889.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
103.86
-3.0%
Top 40
61,919
+0.4%
All Share
68,215
+0.5%
Resource 10
60,324
+2.6%
Industrial 25
85,294
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,245
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo