Grade 10 pupil allegedly guns down classmate at Gauteng school before shooting himself

Ntwaagae Seleka
A Grade 10 pupil allegedly gunned down a classmate at a Gauteng school. (Photo: File)
  • Gauteng police are investigating the deaths of two Grade 10 pupils.
  • One of the pupils allegedly shot and killed another outside their school in Daveyton.
  • In an unrelated incident, a general assistant from Kwa-Phalo Primary School in Soweto, was also shot dead on Thursday morning.

A Grade 10 pupil has shot and killed another pupil before taking his own life, Gauteng officials said on Thursday.  

The shooting took place on Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 academic year.

The deceased pupils were in Grade 10 at Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg. 

It is alleged that the two pupils had quarrelled during school hours. 

Their quarrel reportedly led to one of the pupils shooting the other in the head outside the school premises.

The shooter allegedly then turned the gun on himself.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said psycho-social unit officials had been sent to counsel those affected by the fatal incident.

"It is tragic to lose pupils at the hands of violence as the academic year begins. We wish to send our sincere condolences to the families of those pupils. We also urge our pupils to always refrain from any form of violent behaviour," MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

READ | Pupil, 18, accused of killing girlfriend to hear bail fate next week

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said they were investigating a murder.

Sello said circumstances that led to the shooting were unknown at this stage.

Meanwhile, a male general assistant from Kwa-Phalo Primary School in Soweto, was shot and killed on Thursday morning.

The 49-year-old was shot at his workplace and declared dead on the scene.

"Our psycho-social unit has been dispatched to provide necessary trauma support and counselling to those affected by this incident," Lesufi said.

"It is unfortunate to learn of such a tragic incident involving one of our dedicated general assistants. As the department, we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and we plea with police authorities to ensure that justice is served in this case." 

