27m ago

add bookmark

Grade 10 pupil who killed classmate, then himself, had been showing grandfather's gun to friends

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The families of two Grade 10 boys who died this week have spoken out about the tragedy.
  • Zukiso Majola and Njabulo Ndhlebe were apparently playing with a gun when a bullet "accidentally" killed Ndhlebe.
  • In shock and panic, Majola later turned the gun on himself.

A tragic shooting that claimed the lives of two Grade 10 pupils this week was a playful incident that went wrong, their families said on Friday.

Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukiso Majola, both 16, had been playing with a gun belonging to Majola’s late grandfather.

The third pupil who was present when the fatal incident took place was not identified to protect his identity.

On 12 January, the three disappeared from Lesiba Secondary School during a school break and went to hang out at Mojola’s home.

In a joint statement released by the two grieving families, they said that, at Majola’s home, he had shown his friends his late grandfather’s revolver.

"His deceased grandfather was fond of Majola. He had taken the gun in remembrance of his grandfather," they said.

"In an attempt to impress his friends, Majola took the unloaded revolver and loaded it. He started playing with it. The gun accidentally went off, hitting Ndhlebe behind his ear. 

"In shock and panic, the unnamed third pupil bolted off to his house around the corner. Majola then ran after his friend, seeking his assistance," they said.

The gunshot and the sight of the two boys running away raised the attention of neighbours.

Residents of Chief Albert Luthuli Park came out to confront the boys. 

READ |  Grade 10 pupil allegedly guns down classmate at Gauteng school before shooting himself

"In panic and fear, Majola ran back to his home. He closed the garage door. He then used the same gun to shoot himself in the head in panic and fear.

"As parents of the two pupils, we are deeply saddened and are in pain by the loss of our boys. We thank the public and the community of Daveyton for all their heartfelt sympathies during this tragic time," they said. 

Since the tragedy, both families have held numerous meetings and prayer sessions, which they said they would continue until the burials. 

Ndhlebe, Majola and their unnamed third friend were schoolmates and best friends, the families said.

The statement read:

There was no quarrelling among the boys on the day. All three boys were good, teenage boys. The first death was accidental and a tragic mistake, whereas the second death was caused by fear and panic. The boys were very fond of each other, and this is an unfortunate accident.

The families have asked for privacy to grieve the loss of their children. 

The memorial service for the two boys will be held at Lesiba Secondary School on 18 January.

Police have opened a murder investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengcrimeaccidents
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.05
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,818.65
-0.2%
Silver
22.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,877.50
-0.5%
Platinum
973.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
84.47
-0.2%
Top 40
68,448
-1.1%
All Share
75,160
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,434
-1.5%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,565
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo