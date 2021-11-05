50m ago

add bookmark

Grade 5 pupil killed, matric pupil stabbed in eye in separate incidents at Free State schools

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Grade 5 pupil has been killed.
A Grade 5 pupil has been killed.
Getty Images
  • A Grade 5 pupil had died, while a matric pupil is fighting for his life after they were both stabbed by their fellow pupils.
  • The two unrelated stabbings come a week after a 17-year-old Free State pupil was fatally stabbed in the chest.
  • FEDSAS says that the stabbings in schools are a reflection of societal behaviour.

A Grade 5 pupil has died, while a Grade 12 pupil is fighting for his life after they were stabbed by their fellow pupils in two separate incidents in the Free State.

The Grade 5 pupil died after he was he was stabbed, allegedly by a Grade 6 pupil, during a fight at Kegomoditswe Primary School in Hertzogville on Friday.

On Thursday, a matric pupil was stabbed in the eye with a plate by a fellow pupil during dinner time at the matric study camp held at the military base in Bloemfontein.

According to the Department of Education, the pupils were queuing for their dinner when the alleged perpetrator tried to skip the queue.

"When the other learners tried to stop him, he hit one learner on the head with the plate and stabbed him with a piece of the plate in the eye," provincial education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said.

The pupil was taken to hospital.

READ | Free State high school pupil dies after being stabbed in the chest, allegedly by fellow pupil

Ndaba said that both the pupils wrote their Maths exams, however, the alleged perpetrator was removed from the study camp.

He added that the school had requested the parents to pack plastic plates for the pupils to avoid such instances.

"This is a violation of the school's code of conduct," said Ndaba.

He added that the school governing body would be meeting to discuss the disciplinary measures that would be taken.

Last Thursday, a 17-year-old Free State pupil died after he was stabbed in the chest.

The Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (FEDSAS) condemned the school stabbings.

FEDSAS CEO Jaco Deacon said:

Schools are not the problem, these are societal issues that are reflected in schools.

He said that schools are rules driven, and they need to move towards being value driven.

"We need to teach learners to respect one another, but this work involves the communities, teachers, NGOs, and religious leaders," added Deacon.

"We cannot turn schools into prisons."

Deacon added that the education department has put safety committees in places to keep schools safe, however, the whole community should be involved.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fedsasfree statebloemfonteincrimeeducation
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
86% - 7558 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
14% - 1277 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.31
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.40
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,812.99
+1.2%
Silver
24.09
+1.3%
Palladium
2,033.28
+1.4%
Platinum
1,036.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,116
-0.5%
All Share
67,825
-0.5%
Resource 10
61,368
-1.7%
Industrial 25
89,604
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,193
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo