Grade 5 pupil killed, matric pupil stabbed in eye in separate incidents at Free State schools

A Grade 5 pupil had died, while a matric pupil is fighting for his life after they were both stabbed by their fellow pupils.

The two unrelated stabbings come a week after a 17-year-old Free State pupil was fatally stabbed in the chest.

FEDSAS says that the stabbings in schools are a reflection of societal behaviour.

The Grade 5 pupil died after he was he was stabbed, allegedly by a Grade 6 pupil, during a fight at Kegomoditswe Primary School in Hertzogville on Friday.

On Thursday, a matric pupil was stabbed in the eye with a plate by a fellow pupil during dinner time at the matric study camp held at the military base in Bloemfontein.

According to the Department of Education, the pupils were queuing for their dinner when the alleged perpetrator tried to skip the queue.

"When the other learners tried to stop him, he hit one learner on the head with the plate and stabbed him with a piece of the plate in the eye," provincial education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said.

The pupil was taken to hospital.

Ndaba said that both the pupils wrote their Maths exams, however, the alleged perpetrator was removed from the study camp.

He added that the school had requested the parents to pack plastic plates for the pupils to avoid such instances.

"This is a violation of the school's code of conduct," said Ndaba.

He added that the school governing body would be meeting to discuss the disciplinary measures that would be taken.

Last Thursday, a 17-year-old Free State pupil died after he was stabbed in the chest.

The Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (FEDSAS) condemned the school stabbings.

FEDSAS CEO Jaco Deacon said:

Schools are not the problem, these are societal issues that are reflected in schools.

He said that schools are rules driven, and they need to move towards being value driven.

"We need to teach learners to respect one another, but this work involves the communities, teachers, NGOs, and religious leaders," added Deacon.

"We cannot turn schools into prisons."

Deacon added that the education department has put safety committees in places to keep schools safe, however, the whole community should be involved.