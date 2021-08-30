24m ago

add bookmark

Grade 8 pupil stabbed to death, allegedly by fellow pupil, at Alexandra school

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A pupil has been stabbed.
A pupil has been stabbed.
Getty Images
  • A 16-year-old pupil was stabbed to death at a high school in Alexandra, Gauteng, on Monday.
  • The school's disciplinary committee had been dealing with a fight at the time of the stabbing.
  • Police say the fellow pupil allegedly responsible for the stabbing is still at large.

A Grade 8 pupil at a high school in Alexandra, Sandton, has died after being stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow pupil, on school grounds. 

The Gauteng Department of Education said that the incident took place at Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra on Monday.  

"The fatal incident is alleged to have occurred midday when the school's disciplinary committee was dealing with a fight that involved three other learners. In the midst of that intervention, it was reported that a learner was allegedly stabbed to death by another learner outside a classroom," said the department. 

READ | Grade 1 pupil raped in Soshanguve school toilet

Paramedics were called to the scene and the pupil was declared dead upon their arrival.  

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspect was allegedly fighting with other pupils at break time, "... when he jumped over the school wall and later came back with a sharp object and stabbed one of the learners". 

He said both the suspect and deceased were 16 years old and in the same grade.

Launched

"The motive for the killing and what triggered the fight is still under investigation. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who is still at large."

The education department said that its psychosocial team would be offering support to the school, family, and all affected and that police were investigating the matter. 

READ | October school holidays won't be scrapped - Motshekga

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, strongly condemned the incident. 

"We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner allegedly, at the expense [sic] of his peer on school grounds. It is absolutely unacceptable. The SGB must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator," Lesufi said. 

Lesufi is expected to visit the family of the deceased pupil, and the school, on Tuesday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgeducationcrime
Lottery
Super Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After apologising for his role in using an offensive nickname for former team-mate Paul Adams during his playing days, should Mark Boucher stay on as coach of the Proteas national side?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. It was a long time ago and he has apologised.
67% - 1840 votes
No. Boucher should stand down as coach. There needs to be accountability.
19% - 513 votes
Undecided. Let's wait for the SJN hearings to be completed.
15% - 402 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.67
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.18
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.70
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,808.15
-0.5%
Silver
23.96
-0.2%
Palladium
2,496.00
+3.1%
Platinum
1,008.10
-0.8%
Brent Crude
72.70
+2.3%
Top 40
60,750
-1.1%
All Share
67,065
-0.9%
Industrial 25
82,030
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,255
-0.4%
Resource 10
67,612
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo