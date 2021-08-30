Grade 8 pupil stabbed to death, allegedly by fellow pupil, at Alexandra school

A 16-year-old pupil was stabbed to death at a high school in Alexandra, Gauteng, on Monday.

The school's disciplinary committee had been dealing with a fight at the time of the stabbing.

Police say the fellow pupil allegedly responsible for the stabbing is still at large.

A Grade 8 pupil at a high school in Alexandra, Sandton, has died after being stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow pupil, on school grounds.

The Gauteng Department of Education said that the incident took place at Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra on Monday.

"The fatal incident is alleged to have occurred midday when the school's disciplinary committee was dealing with a fight that involved three other learners. In the midst of that intervention, it was reported that a learner was allegedly stabbed to death by another learner outside a classroom," said the department.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the pupil was declared dead upon their arrival.



Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspect was allegedly fighting with other pupils at break time, "... when he jumped over the school wall and later came back with a sharp object and stabbed one of the learners".

He said both the suspect and deceased were 16 years old and in the same grade.

"The motive for the killing and what triggered the fight is still under investigation. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who is still at large."

The education department said that its psychosocial team would be offering support to the school, family, and all affected and that police were investigating the matter.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, strongly condemned the incident.

"We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner allegedly, at the expense [sic] of his peer on school grounds. It is absolutely unacceptable. The SGB must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator," Lesufi said.

Lesufi is expected to visit the family of the deceased pupil, and the school, on Tuesday.