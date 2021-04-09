Graeme Bloch was dedicated to the freedom of our people - ANC

Graeme Bloch has died at the age of 65.

Bloch was a well-known struggle activist who dedicated his life to education and equality.

He was a member of the United Democratic Front.

The Bloch family are mourning the death of struggle activist Graeme Bloch, 65, who died on Friday morning at Constantiaberg Hospital in Cape Town.



News24 understands that Bloch was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) seven years ago.

PSP is an uncommon severe brain disorder which affects body movements, including the control of walking, vision, and swallowing.

Just three years ago the professor suffered a huge blow when both his elderly parents were murdered in their Cape Town home in the Western Cape.

Rosalie Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 94, were found tied up and murdered in their home.



Before 1994, the younger Bloch was an executive member of the National Education Crisis Committee, as well the United Democratic Front (UDF). He was well known for his involvement in the democratic movement.

Bloch was also detained, arrested, and banned from 1976 to 1981 by the apartheid security forces.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Graeme Bloch. We recall and honour with gratitude and admiration his contribution to our struggle, from his early days as a passionate, long haired student activist. #RIPGraemeBloch pic.twitter.com/c9r4cZtn1r — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 9, 2021

Bloch has been described as a hero who was compassionate to others and his country as a struggle veteran.



“His life otherwise was filled with love and laughter with his family and friends by whom he will be sorely missed. We realise his life will be mourned well beyond his close family and friends," said his brother Shaun Bloch.

The ANC has also expressed its condolences to the Bloch family.

“The organisation says the death of Graeme Bloch who was one of the stalwarts and veterans of the movement marks the end of a revolutionary life that was dedicated to the freedom of the people of South Africa.

Our hearts go out to the Bloch family as they grieve the loss of their loved one - Graeme Bloch. We had the priviledge of engaging with Graeme in our education Programmes, and we remain indebted to his profound insights. May his soul rest in peace?? pic.twitter.com/sUsdDVNNUj — Kagiso Trust (KT) (@Kagiso_Trust) April 9, 2021

"He will be remembered for his commitment to transformation, especially in the education sector. Among other things, he was a member of the University of Cape Town Council, served as Director on Lafarge Education Trust, and was on the Board of Equal Education. He has written and published widely on education," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.



The party says all freedom-loving people of South Africa will miss his dedication to the goal of building a non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous South Africa.

Bloch was married to Cheryl Carolus, a former high commissioner and chair of South African Airways.

Bloch is survived by his wife, siblings Nigel, Lance, Guy, Hugh, Erica, Shaun, Kate, and Claire.

The Bloch family says it will disclose details of the memorial service and funeral arrangements soon.