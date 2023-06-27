55m ago

Share

Grandson accused of brutally stabbing granny, and then stuffing her into a trunk

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his grandmother
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his grandmother
PHOTO: Cornel van Heerden, Gallo Images

Police in the Eastern Cape arrested the grandson of a woman found brutally murdered and stuffed in a trunk.

Eastern Cape police said Momokete Lucy Moea, a 70-year-old teacher, went missing last Friday in Joe Gqabi, Aliwal North.

Moea's granddaughter reported her missing. She took police to Moea's home, which she shared with her grandson.

"After probing the grandson, he directed police to a steel trunk where the body of Moea was found inside. She was brutally stabbed to death," a police spokesperson said.

The 30-year-old grandson was arrested and charged with murder.

ALSO READ | Johnny Baartman admits to killing his ex-wife, doctor's report says

Petros Majola, of Khula Community Development, said they were following up on the incident. He said her neighbours raised concern when they noticed she had not come out of her home to chat.

Majola said Moea would be buried on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the accused appeared briefly in the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He is expected to make a bail application next week.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Vladimir Putin will risk leaving his country to attend the BRICS summit after the attempted Russian rebellion?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he won't miss it
29% - 421 votes
No, he'll stay home
71% - 1017 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.63
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.32
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Platinum
922.67
-0.3%
Palladium
1,299.04
-1.5%
Gold
1,911.70
-0.6%
Silver
22.81
+0.1%
Brent Crude
74.18
+0.4%
Top 40
69,357
+0.6%
All Share
74,544
+0.4%
Resource 10
61,612
-1.5%
Industrial 25
103,878
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,643
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

3h ago

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo