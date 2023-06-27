Grandson accused of brutally stabbing granny, and then stuffing her into a trunk

Police in the Eastern Cape arrested the grandson of a woman found brutally murdered and stuffed in a trunk.

Eastern Cape police said Momokete Lucy Moea, a 70-year-old teacher, went missing last Friday in Joe Gqabi, Aliwal North.

Moea's granddaughter reported her missing. She took police to Moea's home, which she shared with her grandson.

"After probing the grandson, he directed police to a steel trunk where the body of Moea was found inside. She was brutally stabbed to death," a police spokesperson said.

The 30-year-old grandson was arrested and charged with murder.

Petros Majola, of Khula Community Development, said they were following up on the incident. He said her neighbours raised concern when they noticed she had not come out of her home to chat.

Majola said Moea would be buried on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the accused appeared briefly in the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He is expected to make a bail application next week.