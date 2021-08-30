1h ago

Grandson of Walter and Albertina Sisulu succumbs to Covid-19

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
Moyikwa and Ziyaka Sisulu during the tombstone unveiling of their father Zwelakhe Sisulu on 22 February 2015 at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Antonio Muchave/Gallo Images
  • Moyikwa Sisulu, the eldest son of the late anti-apartheid activist and businessman Zwelakhe Sisulu and Zodwa Sisulu, has died.
  • According to the family, Moyikwa died from Covid-19-related complications.
  • The ANC described Moyikwa Sisulu as a generous businessman who had integrity.

The ANC has expressed shock and sadness following the death of Moyikwa Sisulu, who was a grandson of South African struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu.

The Sisulu family said the 41-year-old died at Morningside Clinic in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, leaving behind his newborn baby and wife.

According to the ANC, Sisulu was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month.

"Our revolution has lost a loyal and disciplined servant. However, he was an ANC cadre and revolutionary in his own right," said national spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Sisulu was known for being an astute businessman with interests in mining, media, property, and other commercial endeavours.

Mabe emphasised that, as a businessman and entrepreneur, Sisulu would be remembered for his generosity and integrity.

He said: 

Death has robbed the people of South Africa of one of its finest sons who was dedicated to economic transformation and the reconstruction and development of our country. We salute him for his unwavering and steadfast commitment to serving his nation.

The ANC conveyed its condolences to his family, friends, business associates, and the mass democratic movement.

"We hope they will find solace in the knowledge that the entire nation shares in their grief. We wish them strength and fortitude as they mourn their loved ones. May his revolutionary soul find eternal peace," said Mabe.

On Sunday, in a media statement released by the Sisulu family, they said a digital memorial book would be available from Monday.

A virtual memorial service for his community was being organised and Sisulu would be laid to rest at a private ceremony this week.

The family said, due to Covid-19 restrictions, there would be no daily home visits, prayers or vigils.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.


