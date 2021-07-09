Granting Zuma interdict against arrest 'would be harmful to rule of law & Constitution' - judge

The High Court has rejected Jacob Zuma's bid to have his arrest paused while be pleads for leniency to the Constitutional Court.

The apex court ordered Zuma to prison for 15 months for being in contempt of court.

Zuma was taken into custody late on Wednesday night and has started serving his sentence.

Former president Jacob Zuma will remain behind bars, after the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed his urgent bid to block his arrest and incarceration – with costs.

In a 19-page ruling, Judge Jerome Mnguni stated that granting Zuma an interdict against his Constitutional Court-ordered arrest "would be harmful to the rule of law and our Constitution, as this court will permit Mr Zuma to disregard the courts and their authority".

He also said Zuma’s claims that he would suffer harm if arrested and detained were not backed up with any evidence.

"This court is thus not in a position to determine the nature of the harm, and to what extent it might be irreparable," he added.

Zuma’s lawyers will on Monday seek to persuade the Constitutional Court to rescind its ruling that he was guilty of contempt for defying its orders to appear before the State Capture Inquiry and answer questions that did not implicate him in specific crimes. The former president also wants the court to, at very least, reevaluate its decision to jail him – given his advanced age and undisclosed health problems.

Zuma has also suggested in court papers filed on Thursday that his legal team may attempt to argue for his release, pending the outcome of the Constitutional Court’s decision on his rescission case.

On Tuesday, Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu had strongly suggested that, should Mnguni opt to dismiss Zuma’s case on the basis of his obvious concerns about the High Court’s legal right to block orders given by the Constitutional Court, he may be complicit in unleashing "another Marikana" – a reference to the 2012 massacre of striking miners by police.

That argument clearly did not persuade Mnguni.

The judge found that his court did not have the jurisdiction to stay the apex court’s orders that Zuma – who had earlier refused to hand himself over to authorities by a court-ordered Sunday deadline – must be placed into custody by police by midnight on Wednesday.

"It is common cause that in this country there is no higher authority than the Constitutional Court, and that its decisions cannot be undermined by a lower court. Should this court accede to the contentions advanced on behalf of Mr Zuma, then the hierarchy will be disturbed and there will be no finality to legal decisions.

"What, in my view, this application seeks to achieve is to entangle this court in judicial adventurism (which has been strongly deprecated in constitutional democracies), and to make whimsical orders which have the effect of granting unlawful and unwarranted relief."

"Unsurprisingly," Mnguni later concluded, "faced with this seemingly insuperable difficulty in relation to the invocation of the incorrect and unprecedented procedure, the rest of Mr Zuma’s case then collapses like a deck of cards."