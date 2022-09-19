Grave concerns: Crime and vandalism surge as historic cemetery becomes haven for thieves

- Theft and vandalism remain a threat at Avalon Cemetery in Soweto where half of the fencing has been stolen.
- The fencing along the N12 freeway has been taken down and stolen and sold as scrap.
- It is alleged that the thieves are youngsters from Eldorado Park who have built dwellings near the cemetery.
Parts of the sprawling Avalon Cemetery in Soweto are without a fence after thieves stole them to sell as scrap.
On the N12 side of the cemetery, there is little fencing left. The only things still standing are pillars with no palisade between them due to the vandalism and theft that continue to plague the cemetery.
Avalon is the biggest cemetery in the country, with more than 300 000 graves spanning 172 hectares.
It is also known as the final resting place for many South African heroes.
The fencing along the N12 freeway has been taken down, destroyed, and stolen in batches. The N12 fence is not the only part that was removed.
Substantial gaps between fences can be seen around the cemetery, while many fence pillars have been broken into pieces and piled up on the ground.
A security guard at the cemetery claimed many thieves were youngsters from Eldorado Park who have built dwellings near the cemetery.
He detailed how the youngsters pull the fencing down and break it with a heavy hammer to gain access to the steel inside so they can sell it off to scrap dealers.
The security guard said:
The guard is one of 17 hired to patrol the cemetery during the day and at night. He said five guards were from a private company, while the rest were from the municipality.
He explained how five security guards would patrol the yard daily with five dogs.
"We try to spread out as much as possible, but we all remain nearby to have a sense of backup. And during the night, we stay by the gate and guard the entrance," he said.
The guard said that he has been working as a security guard for almost a year and has identified primary areas as the hotspots for crime.
He said those hotspot areas - where some of the fencing had been destroyed - are close to Eldorado Park.
According to the security guard, crime and destruction have become prevalent without the fence because many of the hotspots were occupied by youngsters, whom he claimed were drug users waiting for a target to rob.
"It's easy for us to spot these criminals because we have worked here for so long. They always know not to try their tactics when we are close because we catch and apprehend them.
"But you always have to be vigilant. They creep up from nowhere. Some even hide behind tombstones, and when you are not paying attention, they attack you," said the guard.
He said the youngsters are ruthless.
The guard explained:
When the security guard accompanied News24 to the section of the graveyard where leaders such as Joe Slovo, Charlotte Maxeke, and Steve Biko were buried, he inspected every site look for suspicious activities.
The drive to the section was filled with foot traffic as people wended their way through the cemetery from Chiawelo to Klipspruit, paying little attention to the surrounding graveyards.
On arrival, News24 was met by a bare Slovo tombstone, missing its name, giving no recognition to the struggle icon buried there.
The guard explained that although people come yearly to honour the former SACP and ANC leader and place flowers by his grave, the tombstone has been stripped of its engravings.
Some surrounding graves were also damaged, and surrounded by rubbish.
"They normally steal the ledge because it consists of granite which can be sold at a high price as kitchen counters. Some even target the red concrete slabs for the steel found inside so they can sell it to scrap dealers. They (criminals) get about R12 to R30 for each piece," he explained.
Another security guard who joined told News24 that criminals are desperate for a quick buck and will stop at nothing to get it.
The guard said:
According to Jenny Moodley, spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, community reports revealed that the fence was stolen by people who illegally occupied spaces in the informal settlements near the cemetery, and others stole it to recycle.
The first was wired mesh fencing, which was later replaced with metal palisade fencing, which was also replaced with palisade concrete fencing, and now Clearview fencing, which has also proven to be unviable.
Moodley said that five years ago, the city began its two-year project of installing Clearview fencing at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto, with the hopes that it would be a viable option and less likely to be recycled, but as the years passed, the project proved a failure.
She said the city is planning to have a more environmentally-friendly option.
"Over the years, we've experimented with various fences. But none of them worked so the only option is to go green," Moodley said.
She said the city is looking into planting trees and greening the cemetery and that project has already commenced in Brixton and Braamfontein, where it is carefully monitored.
"The trees there have been planted over a year and a half ago and we have been monitoring this process to make sure that the trees form a proper hedge for what we are planning on doing," said Moodley.