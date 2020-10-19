1h ago

Graveyard murder: Body of teen, with severe head injuries, found on gravesite

Nicole McCain
Barkley West police have launched a manhunt for the murderers of a 15-year-old boy.
His body was found in a graveyard in Mataleng, Barkly West, on Saturday, said police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

"The boy's body was found on Saturday … at approximately 23:30, laying on the gravesite".

Preliminary investigations by the police show he had been struck on the head with a stone or brick and succumbed to his injuries.

"The paramedics declared him dead on the scene," added Tawana. "The motive of this gruesome murder is unknown at this stage."

No arrests have been made and police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information. They are urged to call Barkley West police on 053 531 6200, station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Roman on 082 495 5018 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

