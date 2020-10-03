12m ago

add bookmark

Greta Thunberg withdraws from Tutu Foundation lecture

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Greta Thunberg. Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images
Greta Thunberg. Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has withdrawn from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation’s annual peace lecture. 
  • In her stead will be Christiana Figueres, who helped put together the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. 
  • The lecture is traditionally held on Tutu’s birthday. 

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has withdrawn from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation’s annual peace lecture.

Thunberg's spokesperson Daniel Donner declined to comment on her reasons for withdrawing from the event.

In her stead will be Christiana Figueres, who helped put together the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and a Ugandan and South African activist.

The lecture will be held on 7 October, when the Anglican Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Peace Prize laureate turns 89. 

Figueres was executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from 2010 to 2016. 

The foundation said in a statement on Friday that she had brought together national and sub-national governments, corporations and activists, financial institutions and NGOs to jointly deliver the Paris Agreement on climate change. 

The accord aims to bring future global warming to below 2°C.

She is the co-founder of Global Optimism, co-host of the podcast Outrage & Optimism and is the co-author of the recently published book, The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis.

She will be joined by Uganda’s Vanessa Nakate, 23, and South Africa’s Ayakha Melithafa, 17. 

Their topic will be: Climate Justice Globally, Now and for the Future, with an emphasis on intergenerational dialogue and cooperation.

The statement quoted an extract of a piece Tutu wrote for the Guardian six years ago.

Our desire to consume any and everything of perceivable value – to extract every precious stone, every ounce of metal, every drop of oil, every tuna in the ocean, every rhinoceros in the bush – knows no bounds. We live in a world dominated by greed. We have allowed the interests of capital to outweigh the interests of human beings and our Earth. We are running out of time to pull things back.

Related Links
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, family unharmed as Hermanus house damaged in fire
'The African perspective is always so under-reported' - Thunberg puts Africa's climate activists...
Medupi's killer fumes: Eskom has 'a comprehensive climate change strategy'
Read more on:
desmond tutugreta thunberg
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 899 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1431 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1090 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo