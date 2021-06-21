43m ago

Grim task of identifying 20 miners found dead in Orkney under way

Jenni Evans
The bodies of suspected illegal miners were discovered at two locations in Orkney in North West.
The bodies of suspected illegal miners were discovered at two locations in Orkney in North West.
SAPS
  • The families of the miners found dead in Orkney will start the grim task of identifying their bodies on Monday.
  • Six bodies were found near an unused ventilation shaft and another 14 along a road.
  • The Lesotho Consul General will be on hand to help as it is thought most of the deceased are from Lesotho.

The families of the miners found dead in Orkney, North West, last week will start the grim task of identifying their bodies on Monday.

The 20 bodies were found near a disused mine shaft in Orkney last week.

The cause of death is not clear yet.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro and Lesotho Consul General Selimo Thabane intend helping the families with the identification process after establishing that most of the deceased were from Lesotho.

They were allegedly mining illegally.

EWN reported that at least one miner has been identified but the identity was not released.

City Press reported that a video was being analysed which could be of a person named "Mafifi" pleading for advice on how to bring bodies to the surface.

READ | Video clip on social media could be a lead in probe into death of 20 suspected zama zamas in the NW

He says the deceased were "hit by some smoke".

Some of the miners had notes tucked into the wrappings their bodies were swaddled with, which could contain their identities.

READ | North West premier calls for immediate action after 20 bodies found near mine

"The first five decomposed bodies were found at about 7pm on Tuesday outside an old and unused ventilation mine shaft in Lawrence Park, Orkney," provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said at the time.

"On Wednesday, 14 more bodies were found along Ariston Road and the railway line in Orkney. While still processing the scene, police received information that another body was discovered where the initial five bodies were found earlier, bringing the total to 20."

