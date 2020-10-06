46m ago

add bookmark

Groblersdal game farmer's body found with multiple gunshot wounds

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Raymond Gregory Papapavlou
Raymond Gregory Papapavlou
Supplied

Police in Groblersdal have opened a case of murder after the body of a 28-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds in his house on a farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal on Monday at about 00:30.

The deceased has been identified as Raymond Gregory Papapavlou, a local game farmer.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, police were called to the scene and, on arrival, they found the wife of the deceased together with some community members. The bullet-riddled body of the deceased was found in one of the rooms.

READ | KZN farm double murder: Zikalala says farm killings are anti-ubuntu after death of couple

"The investigations into the circumstances of the shootings, including information that suggests the wife might also have fired some shots, have already begun," Mojapelo said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has directed that the incident be thoroughly investigated and the culprit/s arrested.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
We will rape your kids, 9 attackers tell farmer
Brendin Horner murder: Two men arrested after Free State farm manager killed, tied to pole
Three caught after woman strangled in Delmas farm attack
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
1 player wins the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
42% - 1250 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 1115 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 641 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-0.58)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(-0.35)
ZAR/EUR
19.59
(-0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.75)
Gold
1909.90
(-0.16)
Silver
24.24
(-0.41)
Platinum
892.00
(-0.50)
Brent Crude
41.53
(+5.14)
Palladium
2350.24
(+0.45)
All Share
54547.80
(+0.04)
Top 40
50186.90
(+0.01)
Financial 15
10152.17
(-0.24)
Industrial 25
73970.94
(+0.20)
Resource 10
53031.73
(+0.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo