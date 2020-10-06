Groblersdal game farmer's body found with multiple gunshot wounds

Police in Groblersdal have opened a case of murder after the body of a 28-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds in his house on a farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal on Monday at about 00:30.

The deceased has been identified as Raymond Gregory Papapavlou, a local game farmer.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, police were called to the scene and, on arrival, they found the wife of the deceased together with some community members. The bullet-riddled body of the deceased was found in one of the rooms.

READ | KZN farm double murder: Zikalala says farm killings are anti-ubuntu after death of couple

"The investigations into the circumstances of the shootings, including information that suggests the wife might also have fired some shots, have already begun," Mojapelo said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has directed that the incident be thoroughly investigated and the culprit/s arrested.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.