Bosasa bought groceries for the elderly in Kagiso, not Mokonyane, PA tells Zondo

Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane's long-time assistant testified that groceries bought by Bosasa were for community projects.

Sandy Thomas said the groceries were delivered to Mokonyane's house, but were then put in parcels and handed out.

Thomas also testified that she did not know if the minister ever received gifts from Bosasa.

This was according to Mokonyane's personal assistant, Sandy Thomas, who was testifying before the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Thomas' affidavit before the commission dealt with allegations by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi that the company bought groceries for Mokonyane.

Agrizzi listed some of the items, which included meat and liquor.

Thomas said the large-scale groceries could not have been for family consumption and could not have been accommodated in the house. She said the groceries were meant to feed those in need in Kagiso.

"I distinctly remember instances where I corresponded with people, including Mr Agrizzi, relating to such large-scale groceries for community projects for the elderly in Kagiso," Thomas' affidavit read.

Thomas agreed with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's interpretation of her affidavit that groceries were purchased by Bosasa, but that they were for the needy.

Thomas said it was an annual occurrence and normally happened over the festive period.

She recalled that, on one occasion, they also organised this type of community project for Mokonyane's birthday.

However, she could not confirm if Mokonyane was present at the handing out of the food parcels.

Thomas added that the groceries for these projects were always dropped off at the Mokonyane household because it was the safest place to store before it was handed over to the community.

She said it was stored in the garage.

According to Thomas, there were times when Mokonyane did not even know about the delivery of the groceries, saying she and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson would discuss the particulars.

She further testified that it wasn't always Bosasa who paid for the groceries.

Gifts

Earlier on Monday, Thomas testified that she had known Watson telephonically for a very long time, but that she had only spoken to Agrizzi "once or twice".

The one occasion she recalled speaking to the former COO was when he contacted her, but she was sick at the time, so she referred him to a colleague. She did not know what he wanted.

She later testified that, when she said she had spoken to Agrizzi once or twice, it could have been more.

Thomas testified that Agrizzi would call her, but that she could not remember for what.

Thomas was also questioned on gifts that she may have received from Bosasa as well as gifts that may have been sent to Mokonyane for her birthday.

She confirmed receiving a "get-well" hamper from Agrizzi in 2014.

But she could not confirm that she and Mokonyane received "ladies hampers" worth R1 500 each for their birthdays one year, which were in the same month.

On her hamper, she said she would have been at work and would have not signed for the hamper, which she couldn’t recall receiving.

However, she did not deny that she may have received a hamper, other than the get-well gift from Bosasa, but rather maintained she could not remember.

On Mokonyane receiving gifts, Thomas conceded that she would be called and asked what type of gift the minister would like, but never followed up on whether Mokonyane received the gift.

"Those are surprises, I can’t ruin the surprise," Thomas said when asked if she enquired about whether Mokonyane had received a present from Watson or Agrizzi.

Thomas also told the commission that she had never attended a meeting with the minister, Watson and Agrizzi at the Mokonyane household.