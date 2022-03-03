'Groote Schuur 7' released on warning as hospital board calls for end to protests

The board of Groote Schuur Hospital wants the protests to end.

About 120 porters said their work ended when the hospital changed its recruitment agency.

Seven people, charged with public violence, were released on a warning.

The board of Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital called for an end to protests over a change of recruitment agencies that led to some staff not being rehired.

"The Groote Schuur Hospital Facility Board condemns the unprecedented, violent protest actions which have taken place at the facility over the past two days," said board member Dr Itumeleng Ntatamala.

"It is very concerning and unfortunate that staff rendering care to the most vulnerable in our communities were subjected to this violence and disregard for the sanctity of our hospital.

"No hospital should be used as a physical battleground to raise grievances on labour matters. Appropriate channels exist for these, and the behaviour by some of the individuals at the protests was highly inappropriate."

Last Friday, word spread that porters, who were going to lose their jobs, would protest.

Their jobs were ending because the agency, which had placed them, had been changed due to a new service contract entered into by the health department.

The EFF supported the about 120 people who would be out of work after 28 February when the contracts lapsed.

On Tuesday afternoon, small fires were dotted along the roads leading to the hospital, with an office chair overturned and set alight as protesters sang and toyi-toyied.

Police arrested 14 people.

EFF Cape Metro condemns in the strongest terms the shooting as well as the illegal arrest of the EFF labour desk team and civilians.Instead of negotiating with the EFF Labour desk regarding workers that have been serving the hospital for over 18 years, they decide to shoot them pic.twitter.com/2nUKgadtgp — EFF_Cape_Metro (@EFF_Cape_Metro) March 2, 2022

They all filed into the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday to face public violence charges.

They squeezed into the small wooden dock, some still wearing their porters' uniforms, with others in EFF regalia. One man simply stood with a large South African flag draped over his shoulders.

The court heard that not all would face the charges.

The group was whittled down to seven people.

Prosecutor Christopher Liebermann said the State did not oppose the granting of bail.

The "Groote Schuur 7", as they were called by the EFF, were released on a warning.

Cmsr Nazier Paulsen addressing supporters outside the magistrate court after the release of the 14 wrongful arrestees. Cmsr is insuring the workers that the EFF will continue to support the workers in their fight for their jobs pic.twitter.com/q5V0gJ3BHf — EFF_Cape_Metro (@EFF_Cape_Metro) March 3, 2022

They have to be present at court for the next hearing on 6 May.

They have to report to the nearest police station every Friday.

When they eventually emerged from the court, they were met with ululations and hugs.

Some limped, apparently from being hurt when the police fired rubber bullets during the protest.

The EFF had arranged advocates Quaanit Bardien, Daniel Zantsi, Zinzi Mdana and attorney Ijaaz Achmat to represent them.

"These cases are just a waste of the State's resources," said Zantsi.

Speaking to News24 outside the court, three of the porters, whose contracts were terminated, said they had worked at the hospital for years - first with one agency, and then transferred to another.

However, when the health department's contract with the one recruitment agency ended on 28 February, they were not automatically transferred to the new contractor.

"We want our jobs back," said one of the women affected by the sudden loss of work.





