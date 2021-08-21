47m ago

Groote Schuur anti-vax protest 'misplaced and disrespectful' - public health groups

Tammy Petersen
  • A flyer calling for people to meet at Groote Schuur Hospital on Saturday morning headed "Freedom of choice; no to mandatory vaccination rally" has been circulating on social media.
  • The People's Health Movement South Africa and Health Justice Initiative called the rally "misplaced" and "disrespectful".
  • Provincial health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said it was aware of the notice and that hospital security had been working with the police to ensure staff and client safety.

A protest against "mandatory vaccination" is planned on the doorstep of one of Cape Town's busiest hospitals, a move described as "disrespectful" for the work being done at the facility.

A flyer calling for people to meet at Groote Schuur Hospital on Saturday morning headed "Freedom of choice; no to mandatory vaccination rally" has been circulating. It contains no details of the organisers.

The People's Health Movement South Africa and Health Justice Initiative called the rally "misplaced" as South Africa did not have a mandatory vaccine policy and "disrespectful" as health workers "risk their lives to save ours, and the least we can do is to ensure they are not harassed and antagonised at work".

"Health workers have been at the forefront of treating patients with Covid-19 who come to hospitals fighting for their lives. They should be respected, protected and supported," it said in a statement.

"The nurses, doctors, porters, food workers, lab technicians, security guards, cleaners, and administrative workers at Groote Schuur and elsewhere work under tough conditions: long hours, exposure to Covid-19, making sure patients' loved ones are updated about their conditions, seeing their colleagues get sick and sometimes pass away, and sadly, contacting families to let them know their loved ones have passed on."

"Nevertheless, they show up every day to do their life-saving work."

READ HERE | Grieving daughter furious about anti-vaxxer's voice note her mom fell for before dying of Covid-19

It said that "scaring people with untruths and false claims" harmed the vaccine rollout and destroys the morale of health workers who "bear the brunt of the pain, exhaustion and despair they encounter when trying to prevent Covid-19 deaths".

"Under current government regulations it is not legal to spread misinformation about Covid-19. To imply that mandatory vaccination is policy in South Africa is inaccurate," it argued.

"We call on the national government not to allow mass marches and rallies outside health facilities if designed to intimidate, as this may undermine their functioning. This so-called gathering could protest outside the Western Cape government offices or somewhere else, but chooses a hospital at the front line that is not making government policy."

READ | 'You call them anti-vaxxers - I believe a lot of them are just afraid'

Western Cape health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said it was aware of the notice and that hospital security had been working together with the police to ensure staff and client safety.

"Vaccination remains voluntary and the provincial government has not changed its stance on this," he said.

"Vaccines are safe and highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19 illness. Doctors are already noting the major, positive impact that vaccines are having. We encourage residents to get their information from trusted, reliable sources - if they are unsure, please speak to their local clinic or hospital to get more information about the vaccine.

"We encourage residents to please get their vaccine as soon as possible, so we can save lives."

According to City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo, it was aware of the planned protest.

"We request those who plan to participate to please act responsibly, to wear their masks and practice social distancing, and to be mindful that gatherings must adhere to Covid-19 regulations which stipulates that all gatherings be limited to no more than 100 participants, in terms of the regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act," he said.

He pointed out that the police was the primary agency responsible for enforcing lockdown regulations and ensuring public order, while the City acted in support of SAPS.

"Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance of Covid-19 regulations to SAPS directly."

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that it was alerted to the "possibility of a gathering" scheduled.

"Operationally, a plan was developed in anticipation of the 'rally'. Part of the plan is liaising with the health facility stipulated in the pamphlet," she said.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo, said hospital staff were working amid a pandemic, servicing people in need of access to healthcare with ease and without "intimidation and such events".

"Yes, they have the right to protest, but every right has limitation - it can't be exercised at the expense of someone else," he said.

He reiterated that vaccination was not mandatory.

"But it is encouraged. From a healthcare perspective, we have seen the devastating impact of this pandemic, people who contracted this despite following all the necessarily protocols, to the tee. We see the effect of Covid, where older people and those with comorbidities are more likely to end up at these very facilities, and the effectiveness of vaccination in terms of the effect it has had on the influx of people in need of hospitalisation."

It would be saddening if people listened to misinformation when deciding to get the jab, Delihlazo said.

"We have first-hand experience. We are in the midst of a healthcare worker shortage and sometimes our nurses can't keep up with caring for all patients because so many have been admitted.

"Yes, everyone has the right to express themselves. But the risk enters when it’s not based on facts and becomes persuasive to people who will as a result not take something that would be protecting their lives. Some will die."

Delihlazo emphasised the importance of making informed decisions.

"For healthcare workers, this pandemic is not child's play. If you can prove, scientifically, that there is something untoward when it comes to the vaccine, do it. Do your research, present it and disprove the science. Otherwise you're just clutching at straws."

Earlier this month, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Dr Marc Mendelson said that in recent weeks, he had not seen a vaccinated person develop Covid pneumonia, and needing intubation or ICU in his high care ward.

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Faculty of Health Sciences said the choice of the site for this protest created "emotional distress in that it targets a site of hope and care during the pandemic".

"This is a disappointing development and reflects a deep disrespect for the work done at GSH. The hospital has been a symbol of all that is best about the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.

The "targeting" of Groote Schuur Hospital "represents a serious challenge to an institution and health facility which has become an icon of collaborative management of a complex health challenge", with the university saying it stood in solidarity with the staff, from healthcare workers to the cleaners, security and administration staff.

"We stand in support of their work and the herculean efforts they have taken across the era of this pandemic under extremely challenging circumstances and often at personal risk. We salute the work of our partners in delivering the best possible care in responding to the world’s greatest human tragedy."

A City official confirmed that the group had not applied to hold the protest.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

