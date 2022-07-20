1h ago

Grosvenor Girls' High School acting principal suspended after racism probe by independent panel

accreditation
Nicole McCain
EFF ward councillor Otto Mvumba pictured during KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu's visit to Grosvenor Girls' High School and Ohlange High School in Durban on 1 March 2022.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The acting principal of Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban has been suspended.
  • The suspension follows a probe into allegations of racism at the school.
  • The investigation also uncovered evidence of mismanagement, said the department.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has suspended the acting principal of Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban.

The suspension is based on the recommendations of an independent panel, which investigated allegations of racism and financial mismanagement at the school, the department said in a statement.

The panel found that racism had become normalised at the school and was "systematic, structural, and that white authority dominates all facets at the school", News24 previously reported.

The probe followed a series of protests at the school, supported by the EFF.

The investigating team found that there had been maladministration in the areas for which the principal, deputy principal, and the head of the department were accountable. It also found some irregular procurement processes.

The panel recommended that the principal and deputy principal be held liable for all funds paid to any employee who was found to have been employed into a position without meeting the basic requirements.

It also recommended that the principal be charged with misconduct for "infractions relating to racism, irregular appointments of employees and financial irregularities".

The department said:

We are implementing the recommendations of the independent panel fully, we hope the findings and the recommendations thereof will become our point of reference for our education system.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the racism probe could lead to a commission of inquiry into racism at schools in the province.


