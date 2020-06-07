Group of matrics call on Bishops school to condemn racism and oppression

Bursaries for the children of ground staff, safe spaces for black and LGBTQI+ pupils as well as compulsory discussion and presentations on oppression.

These are some of the demands contained in a memorandum signed by a group of matric pupils at Bishops in Cape Town.

They also want an official statement from the school condemning racism and oppression.

Some matric pupils at Cape Town's Bishops Diocesan College have compiled a list of demands they want met that deals mainly with the oppression of minorities, in a memorandum handed over over to the school.



They are also calling on the school to condemn racism.

"We demand an official statement from the school condemning racism and all oppression of minorities and vulnerable groups as well as acknowledging its history of racism and negligence in dealing with societal issues," read point 11 of the widely circulated statement.

They are also demanding the hair policy be done away with, that isiXhosa be expanded at the school, and the syllabus be decolonised.

"Historical events such as colonialism and apartheid can no longer be taught as historically neutral, but must be recognised as what they were: the invasion and terrorisation of native African and non-white people. This should apply to the prep and college."

The group wants a safe space for people of colour and no white people be allowed to enter it as well as a gay pride club.

This after worldwide protests were ignited against racism following the death of US citizen George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

Comment was not immediately available from the principal, Guy Pearson, who is apparently retiring.

According to TimesLive, Pearson said in a letter to parents that more than 100 matric boys had gone to the school on Friday. He was able to personally say goodbye to them before his last day as headmaster.

Pearson said the protest was peaceful and was against "racism and discrimination in our school".

According to EWN, Pearson responded said the school has a transformation and diversity policy, social sustainability document, and an anti-discrimination policy.

He said the pupil's memorandum is an ideal opportunity to continue conversations those important issues.

The sentiment was discussed on Twitter, where it was posted, with a mixture of praise and critical observations on some of the points.