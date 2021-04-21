Group of people claiming to be MK veterans block Durban's busy N3 highway

A group of people, who claimed they were uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association members, blocked the N3 in Durban.

The group's demands are still unclear but according to metro police, they wanted a meeting with the premier.

The road has since been cleared.

A group of people who claimed to be uMmkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) members, blocked off Durban's busy N3 highway out of the city toward Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad told News24 that about 40 vehicles came out onto the western freeway via the tollgate and blocked the road just after 08:00.

"The moment they came onto the freeway, they blocked it going out to Pietermaritzburg. We deployed metro police officers. They established that these guys are claiming to be MKMVA and wanted their cars to move at a snail's pace to Pietermaritzburg in a convoy.

"They did not have any authority or put through any application and were not given road permission."

WATCH: @eThekwiniM metro police say a group claiming to be MKMVA members were protesting on the N3 heading to PMB this morning. News24 understands members of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans were also part of the protest. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/SFsbRQqUVL — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) April 21, 2021

News24 understands that members of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans were part of the protest.

However, police got the situation under control, Sewpersad said.

"We brought them to order because they blocked off the freeway outgoing. We put them into two lanes and opened the freeway on the extreme right lane."

"We safeguarded the front and rear of their convoy. They've passed Marianhill Toll plaza and gone over our boundary to Camperdown and are approaching Market Road on the N3. The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and Public Order Policing (POP) are with them. They want a meeting with the premier."

News24 reached out to KwaZulu-Natal MKMVA head Themba Mavundla, who did not immediately answer his phone or respond to messages. His response will be added once received.

