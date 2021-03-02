Group storms Klerksdorp police station, attempts to disarm cop

A group of people believed to be members of a gang stormed the Jouberton police station in Klerksdorp, North West, on Monday.



The group entered the police station at around 10:00, demanded to see the station commander and accused the police "of conniving with one of the gangs", a police statement read.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that an attempt was made to disarm the police (sic) of an R5 rifle… but members of the Tactical Response Team intervened and successfully pushed the group out of the station," the statement read.

The motive is unknown, but it is suspected the incident is related to attacks in which several houses and vehicles were set alight on Saturday and Sunday. Cases of malicious damage to property, attempted murder and arson have been opened.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena strongly condemned the incident and warned that acts of lawlessness and undermining the authority of the state will not be tolerated.

"No matter how dissatisfied one is, complaints must always be raised in an acceptable manner and within the ambit of the law and the police will not hesitate to track down those who are responsible," he said.

