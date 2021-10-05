10m ago

Group's claims over CR17 funding 'a distraction' ahead of elections - ANC head of presidency

Zintle Mahlati
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a community meeting ahead of the 2021 municipal elections. Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo
  • A group of disgruntled ANC members want Cyril Ramaphosa to be investigated for his 2017 presidency campaign. 
  • The group claims that he breached sections of the ANC constitution.
  • The ANC's head of presidency has dismissed the claims as a distraction ahead of the municipal elections.

The head of the ANC presidency says the office is not "bothered" by allegations by a group of ANC members who claim to have filed an application calling for disciplinary action against Cyril Ramaphosa over funding for his 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

Sibongile Besani said the office was aware of a group that held a press conference on Monday and called for the party to investigate Ramaphosa.

He dismissed the allegations and called the group  a distraction:

We are focusing on elections, the campaign of the ANC is beginning to be impactful and there are people who want to distract us from the campaign. The people are on the ground and we are focusing on elections, and we are not worried about side issues. They want to take us away from the campaign, so we are really not bothered by that.

The group's spokesperson, Onica Maphisa, said she was an ANC member who was in good standing and that she and seven others were concerned that corruption allegations against Ramaphosa had not been investigated.

Maphisa said eight signatories, representing eight provinces, had signed the application. 

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa to Zondo Commission: My CR17 campaign did not cost a billion rand

Maphisa would not disclose how many of the ANC's members supported the call.

She said the personal assistant in the secretary-general's office collected the document and assured the group that it would be investigated.

Maphisa said Ramaphosa breached the ANC constitution when he raised millions of rand to fund his presidential campaign in 2017.

She claimed Section 25 of the ANC constitution stated that members could not fundraise individually but for the party. 

Maphisa said:

We want to be listened to and we outlined from the constitution of the ANC how the president breached the constitution and we made mention of Rule 25, that he transgressed. It says any member of the ANC is not allowed to use the money to make him advance to the position of leadership.

"The campaign money was referred to as CR17 and which is Cyril Ramaphosa – an individual within the collective. So that is the problem."

Maphisa said the ANC had unfairly implemented rules linked to disciplinary action. She denied that her group was aligned to a faction of the party.

But Besani said the matter had been well ventilated.

"The matter has been ventilated, even in the courts of law. In our view, it has been adequately dealt with and the issue of campaigning in the ANC is receiving attention."

News24 sent questions to the office of the secretary-general and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe but has not yet received a response.

Claims related to the funding of Ramaphosa's 2017 campaign have haunted his ANC presidency.

Ramphosa denied the campaign had used funds to buy votes. 

The campaign's financing was investigated by the Public Protector who claimed the campaign was guilty of money laundering. Her findings were later dismissed in court.

