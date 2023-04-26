Growing concerns from Western Cape govt, lobby groups as expiry date for Sassa cards looms

Sassa and Postbank gold cards are set to expire soon.

A new system has been introduced by the national Department of Social Development that does not require a physical card to withdraw funds.

But the Western Cape government and lobby groups expressed concerns, saying social grant recipients face long queues and travel long distances to alternative venues.

There are growing concerns from the Western Cape government and lobby groups about Postbank's new method of paying grant beneficiaries.

This after the gold card method for Sassa beneficiaries expired for some, with others set to expire.

The national Department of Social Development said the new method did not require a physical card to withdraw funds.

Beneficiaries must go to identified retailers with their IDs and cellphones to withdraw their grants.

Social justice organisation the Black Sash said social grant recipients faced long queues and had to travel long distances to alternative venues because post offices were closed in their communities.

Its national advocacy manager, Hoodah Fayker, added the provisional liquidation of the SA Post Office and closure of post offices meant people struggled to access their social grants and had to travel long distances to alternative venues such as retailers.

"In the Western Cape, post offices are closed in areas such as Mitchells Plain. This means that beneficiaries in Mitchells Plain have to travel to Athlone, which is 17km away," she said.

Fayker added grant recipients seldom received the "full cash value of grants" because of limited cash payment systems, bank charges and travel costs.

"There are myriad problems at Sassa, including the digitisation [of social grants].

"Beneficiaries prefer cash payments, especially in rural areas where there are limited resources.

"The digital literacy of beneficiaries [is low]; the elderly cannot remember their pins. The system is also biometric, but the elderly cannot give fingerprints, at times.

"You have caregivers with children and people with disabilities who have to stand in long queues.

"There are seating and ablution facility requirements that need to be adhered to when collecting social grants, but they have not been adhered to," she said.

Postbank's spokesperson, Bongani Diako, said recipients with expired cards would still be able to receive their grants.

The bank recently launched a cardless method of payment for Sassa grants, Diako added.

However, the Black Sash said there was a "multitude of problems" facing social grant recipients with the new cardless system.

More than five million South Africans use the gold cards issued by Postbank.

The card enables recipients to use it at ATMs, post offices, retailers and cash pay points.

With most cards expiring in June 2023, grant recipients and holders of Sassa gold cards were encouraged to visit post offices, retailers, and alternative venues to renew and be issued new cards, Sassa said in a recent statement.

However, gold card holders encountered various problems accessing social grants and renewing their cards.

Diako said Postbank noted the challenges faced by grant recipients and had launched a new cardless withdrawal system to mitigate the challenges faced by beneficiaries.

"Beneficiaries will be able to be paid with just an ID and a Sassa card PIN with retailers … grant beneficiaries are therefore urged to refrain from going to post offices to attempt to get to new cards as they will be told their cards have expired or not," he added.



"We also discourage beneficiaries from standing in long queues at the Sassa office wanting to change from the Sassa cards, primarily because of the concerns related to the expiry date of the cards and their inability to obtain cards.".

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said the announcement of the new cardless system had raised concerns from social grant recipients who were "not interested in the new method of withdrawing funds" and "want clarity on what is happening with their gold cards".

Fernandes previously questioned whether grant recipients were given adequate information about how to conduct cardless withdrawals and the expiration of gold cards.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City of Cape Town had opened community halls and sub-council offices across the metro for Sassa to assist the public.

"We are doing what we can under difficult and often chaotic circumstances - through providing venues, help with queue management, and raising awareness of these service opportunities amid a lack of clear communication from Sassa."

Hill-Lewis added they would continue to offer support to help Sassa reach residents most in need.