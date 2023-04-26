1h ago

Share

Growing concerns from Western Cape govt, lobby groups as expiry date for Sassa cards looms

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A grant recipient queues outside a Sassa branch.
A grant recipient queues outside a Sassa branch.
Gallo Images
  • Sassa and Postbank gold cards are set to expire soon. 
  • A new system has been introduced by the national Department of Social Development that does not require a physical card to withdraw funds.
  • But the Western Cape government and lobby groups expressed concerns, saying social grant recipients face long queues and travel long distances to alternative venues.

There are growing concerns from the Western Cape government and lobby groups about Postbank's new method of paying grant beneficiaries.

This after the gold card method for Sassa beneficiaries expired for some, with others set to expire.

The national Department of Social Development said the new method did not require a physical card to withdraw funds.

Beneficiaries must go to identified retailers with their IDs and cellphones to withdraw their grants. 

Social justice organisation the Black Sash said social grant recipients faced long queues and had to travel long distances to alternative venues because post offices were closed in their communities.

Its national advocacy manager, Hoodah Fayker, added the provisional liquidation of the SA Post Office and closure of post offices meant people struggled to access their social grants and had to travel long distances to alternative venues such as retailers. 

"In the Western Cape, post offices are closed in areas such as Mitchells Plain. This means that beneficiaries in Mitchells Plain have to travel to Athlone, which is 17km away," she said.

Fayker added grant recipients seldom received the "full cash value of grants" because of limited cash payment systems, bank charges and travel costs. 

READ | KZN premier orders probe into school nutrition programme amid claims of inadequate food supply

"There are myriad problems at Sassa, including the digitisation [of social grants].

"Beneficiaries prefer cash payments, especially in rural areas where there are limited resources.

"The digital literacy of beneficiaries [is low]; the elderly cannot remember their pins. The system is also biometric, but the elderly cannot give fingerprints, at times. 

"You have caregivers with children and people with disabilities who have to stand in long queues.

"There are seating and ablution facility requirements that need to be adhered to when collecting social grants, but they have not been adhered to," she said.

Postbank's spokesperson, Bongani Diako, said recipients with expired cards would still be able to receive their grants.

The bank recently launched a cardless method of payment for Sassa grants, Diako added.   

However, the Black Sash said there was a "multitude of problems" facing social grant recipients with the new cardless system. 

More than five million South Africans use the gold cards issued by Postbank. 

The card enables recipients to use it at ATMs, post offices, retailers and cash pay points.

With most cards expiring in June 2023, grant recipients and holders of Sassa gold cards were encouraged to visit post offices, retailers, and alternative venues to renew and be issued new cards, Sassa said in a recent statement. 

However, gold card holders encountered various problems accessing social grants and renewing their cards.

Diako said Postbank noted the challenges faced by grant recipients and had launched a new cardless withdrawal system to mitigate the challenges faced by beneficiaries.

READ | 'Near-total' internet blackout in Sudan as battle rages on

"Beneficiaries will be able to be paid with just an ID and a Sassa card PIN with retailers … grant beneficiaries are therefore urged to refrain from going to post offices to attempt to get to new cards as they will be told their cards have expired or not," he added.

"We also discourage beneficiaries from standing in long queues at the Sassa office wanting to change from the Sassa cards, primarily because of the concerns related to the expiry date of the cards and their inability to obtain cards.".

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said the announcement of the new cardless system had raised concerns from social grant recipients who were "not interested in the new method of withdrawing funds" and "want clarity on what is happening with their gold cards".

Fernandes previously questioned whether grant recipients were given adequate information about how to conduct cardless withdrawals and the expiration of gold cards.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City of Cape Town had opened community halls and sub-council offices across the metro for Sassa to assist the public.

"We are doing what we can under difficult and often chaotic circumstances - through providing venues, help with queue management, and raising awareness of these service opportunities amid a lack of clear communication from Sassa." 

Hill-Lewis added they would continue to offer support to help Sassa reach residents most in need.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sassageordin hill-lewiscape townwestern capepoliticsservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
39% - 526 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
8% - 114 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
53% - 712 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

10h ago

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

9h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

5h ago

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

15h ago

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.90
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.28
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,088.94
-1.0%
Palladium
1,524.87
+0.6%
Gold
1,983.99
-0.7%
Silver
24.73
-1.2%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.4%
Top 40
72,533
+0.3%
All Share
78,122
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,009
+1.1%
Industrial 25
106,108
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,604
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo