Gruesome start to new year after 10 bodies found across the Cape Town area

Lisalee Solomons
Police have discovered 10 bodies in the greater Cape Town area in just a few days.
Cornel van Heerden, Gallo Images
  • Ten bodies have been found in Cape Town since the start of the new year long weekend.
  • In the latest incident, two bodies were discovered in Tafelsig and Mnandi Beach on Wednesday. 
  • The police have condemned the incidents. 

It has been a bleak start to 2023 after 10 bodies were discovered across the Cape Peninsula this week.

Western Cape police responded to numerous tip-offs, with the latest incident reported on Wednesday morning when two bodies were discovered in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, and Mnandi Beach.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a 30-year-old man was discovered on an open field in Ural Street, Tafelsig, at about 07:30 on Wednesday.

"The victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the murder is yet to be established and the suspects are yet to be arrested," Twigg added.

Shortly afterwards, the man's body was found on Mnandi Beach.

"An inquest docket has been opened after the body of an adult man washed out at Mnandi Beach on Wednesday morning. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," Twigg added.

The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) said it was "very concerned" about bodies being found in different areas.

READ | 'Caught, beaten and set alight': Police condemn vigilantism after 5 people burnt to death in Delft

"We are sure that most of these murders are gang-related, definitely the ones from Mitchells Plain. We've already had three murders since 1 January," said CPF spokesperson Norman Jantjies. 

He urged the police to identify and arrest the perpetrators as communities were living in fear. 

"We wish to remind the City of Cape Town to prioritise the installation of surveillance cameras and number plate recognition technology," he added.

On Monday, Grassy Park police discovered the body of an unknown man on an open field just after 05:00 on the corner of Strandfontein and Klip roads in Lotus River.

"The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," Twigg added.

On the same day, Steenberg police registered an inquest following the discovery of an unknown woman in Crestway Road, Retreat.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of the victim's death," Twigg said.

On Sunday, Table View police opened an inquest after a woman's body was found in a ditch on the R27.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," the police said.  

Meanwhile, five people believed to be involved in several house robberies were allegedly burnt to death by Delft residents on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said it was alleged residents accused the victims, aged between 25 and 36, of breaking into a house and stealing a cellphone.

"They were caught, beaten, and set alight. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and arrests are yet to be made," Traut added.

News24 earlier reported the police issued a stern warning to the public that taking matters into their own hands was not allowed.

Traut said:

Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms, and those who take the law into their own hands will be pursued and prosecuted as criminals.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said residents were turning into criminals by taking the law into their hands and, ultimately, becoming murderers. 

"We cannot have a new year commencing in this manner. The little to no regard for life shows a breakdown in the societal fabric, and a matter that requires urgent attention," Allen added.

Meanwhile, the police urged anyone with information about the deaths to contact CrimeStop at 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application, MySAPS.

