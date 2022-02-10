Guard airlifted to hospital after being shot 'several times' in Joburg cash heist

A security guard was airlifted to hospital after being shot during a cash-in-transit heist in Nancefield Industrial in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two Fidelity guards came under attack when they parked their vehicle on the pavement on Cavendish Road to collect money from a motor spares store.

"It is reported that on their way out, the guards, who were carrying two canisters with an undisclosed amount of money, were met with a hail of bullets coming from the suspects.

"One guard was shot several times on his lower body and as he went down, the suspects allegedly robbed him of his firearm and one canister," Netshiunda said.



Netshiunda said the gunmen fled the scene in a grey Volkswagen Polo.

The injured guard had been airlifted to a nearby hospital in a critical but stable condition, he added.

Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information about the robbery, or know the whereabouts of the suspects, to contact the nearest police station or phone the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.