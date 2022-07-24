Guard killed, another injured before being stripped of their firearms in Cape Town

A security guard was shot and injured before another one was shot dead 30 minutes later in Claremont on Saturday.

The guards' firearms have been stolen.

Claremont police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery of firearms.

Two on-duty security guards were shot before being stripped of their firearms in separate incidents that happened 30 minutes apart in Claremont, Cape Town, on Saturday night.

One of the guards died instantly from a bullet wound while the second one is believed to be fighting for his life in hospital.

The police are investigating possible links between the two incidents.

The first attack took place in First Avenue where police arrived at 21:19 to find a wounded male officer laying inside his vehicle.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the man sustained gunshot wounds to his body.

"It is believed that the victim was disarmed in the process. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," added Swartbooi.

Claremont police were again called at around 21:50 to another shooting incident - this time in Herschel Close.

"They found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. We have reason to believe that the unknown suspects disarmed the victim in the process," said Swartbooi.

He added the suspects in both incidents fled with the guards' firearms.

Anyone with information are urged to call CrimeStop on 08600 10111.



