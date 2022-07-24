1h ago

add bookmark

Guard killed, another injured before being stripped of their firearms in Cape Town

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two on-duty security guards were shot before being stripped of their firearms in separate incidents.
Two on-duty security guards were shot before being stripped of their firearms in separate incidents.
Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty
  • A security guard was shot and injured before another one was shot dead 30 minutes later in Claremont on Saturday.
  • The guards' firearms have been stolen. 
  • Claremont police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery of firearms.  

Two on-duty security guards were shot before being stripped of their firearms in separate incidents that happened 30 minutes apart in Claremont, Cape Town, on Saturday night. 

One of the guards died instantly from a bullet wound while the second one is believed to be fighting for his life in hospital. 

The police are investigating possible links between the two incidents.  

The first attack took place in First Avenue where police arrived at 21:19 to find a wounded male officer laying inside his vehicle. 

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the man sustained gunshot wounds to his body. 

READ Six people killed on Eastern Cape streets in bloody 72 hours

"It is believed that the victim was disarmed in the process. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," added Swartbooi.  

Claremont police were again called at around 21:50 to another shooting incident - this time in Herschel Close. 

"They found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. We have reason to believe that the unknown suspects disarmed the victim in the process," said Swartbooi.  

He added the suspects in both incidents fled with the guards' firearms. 

READ Cop probed after shooting colleague he thought was a criminal

Claremont police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery of firearms. 

Anyone with information are urged to call CrimeStop on 08600 10111.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Fantastic Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2725 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7245 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2795 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,727.63
0.0%
Silver
18.59
0.0%
Palladium
2,046.50
0.0%
Platinum
877.00
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.2%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo