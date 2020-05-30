Guard shot dead, another wounded in attack by robbers in Cape Town

A security guard was shot dead and another injured when they came under attack from armed robbers in Cape Town.



The two were ambushed inside their stationary vehicle on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the victims were travelling in their vehicle when they experienced a mechanical problem along Duinefontein Road in Manenberg.

He added the guards were attacked by three armed men.

"During the shooting incident, a 31-year-old security officer was shot and killed and a 36-year-old security officer was shot and injured.

"The suspects fled with the personal belongings of the guards. The matter is under investigation and the suspects are yet to be arrested," said Traut.