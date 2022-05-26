59m ago

Guardian urged to lodge complaint against cops over alleged hymen comment in rape case

Zandile Khumalo
Police have urged the guardians of a 13-year-old rape complainant to lodge a complaint against officers.
  • They have also asked members of the public to stop sharing a video clip that contains details of her allegations.
  • The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is investigating the rape allegations.

Police have urged the guardians of a 13-year-old girl to lodge a complaint against police officers after they allegedly dismissed her rape complaint and claimed her hymen could have been damaged when she rode a bicycle or horse.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the allegations were serious and should be reported. 

He said: 

If there is someone who says a case was never opened or dismissed by the police, I strongly advise that they should go to the police station and lay a formal complaint so that the matter can be investigated.

In a video clip on social media, the teen said three men had raped her in Laezonia, near Diepsloot.

She underwent a medical examination and, according to the guardian, it confirmed that she had been raped.

That was when the police allegedly claimed that her hymen could have been damaged while riding a horse or bicycle, sparking her guardian's outrage.

READ | Cops accused of claiming teen gang-rape victim could have broken hymen on horse or bike

After weeks of continuously following up on the matter, the guardian was told that a case had been opened.

When News24 reached out to Masondo, he confirmed that a case had been opened and said the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating it.

He added that the teen's guardians should lodge a complaint against the police if they responded to the teen's allegations in the manner alleged.

Masondo added that Gauteng police management noted with concern that the video clip was circulating on social media.

Masondo called on people to refrain from sharing the clip.

He said:

Currently, our biggest concern is the victimisation of the child due to the video that is circulating on social media

"Even though the face of the minor is not shown on the said video clip, information that is being shared is of a sensitive nature and should not be shared in a public space," he added.

