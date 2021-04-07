Guesthouse owner arrested a year after couple found dead in shower

The owner of an Eastern Cape guesthouse has been arrested after the deaths of two guests last year.

The bodies of the couple were found in a shower by a friend.

An inquest was opened at the time as there were no visible injuries to the bodies.

The owner of a guesthouse where a couple was found dead in a shower a year ago has been arrested.

Mari Hoon, 28, and Jéan Vosloo, 25, were staying at an Eastern Cape guest farm near Kareedouw in March 2020 when their friend found their bodies in a shower in April 2020.

"[The] couple was found dead in the bathroom of his Kliphuis Guesthouse on Zuuranys farm about 17km outside Kareedouw. [Hoon and Vosloo] were enjoying a long weekend at the Zuuranys farm in Kareedouw with a friend who found their lifeless bodies inside a shower on Sunday morning, 26 April 2020," police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.

There were no visible injuries on the bodies and police opened an inquest to determine the cause of death.

"Later on, a toxicology report revealed that the couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning," Nkohli said.

On Tuesday, police arrested the guesthouse owner and charged him with two counts of murder. The accused Kevin Pretorius, 47, briefly appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court and was released on R 1 000 bail.

Hoon and Vosloo were engaged and were planning to marry in March, according to YOU, after meeting as students in Stellenbosch.

The family suspected that the poisoning was the result of a gas leak from the shower's gas geyser.

