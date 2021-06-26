1h ago

add bookmark

Gugulethu mass shooting: No new leads, perpetrators still on the run - police

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Police are working around the clock investigating the killing of eight people in Gugulethu.
  • Bheki Cele has admitted that police are having difficulty because of a lack of resources in the area.
  • The shooting took place at a traditional ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are struggling to make a breakthrough after eight people were killed in Gugulethu this week.

According to police, there has been no new leads, despite a 72-hour activation plan initiated to find the gunmen.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said detectives were working around the clock.

"Our seasoned detectives are working around the clock to find the perpetrators responsible for this mass shooting in Gugulethu. The suspects, who fled the scene, are still on the run and are yet to be arrested."

The shooting took place at a traditional ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Five people died on the scene, while two died in hospital. On Thursday morning, a third person succumbed in hospital.

READ | Eighth person dies after shooting spree at traditional ceremony in Gugulethu

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Thursday morning.

Cele admitted, during the visit, that police were having difficulty because of a lack of resources in the area.

"If this was another place, we would have found CCTV footage, but because it's in this area, we are unable to find CCTV footage. These are the issues we have been raising with other levels of government... that why, if you go to other places, the place is green, and has CCTV cameras.

"If you come here, there are no cameras... this would have assisted us."

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 24: Minister of pol
Minister of police Bheki Cele visited the scene following the killing of eight people in Gugulethu on June 23, 2021 in Cape Town.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there were 11 cameras in Gugulethu, all installed along strategic locations within the suburb, with many more in the pipeline.

"The City has cameras in Gugulethu, which the police have access to, via a case number/subpoena, and also via the Promotion of Access to Information Act through the City's Legal Services. The City of Cape Town is continuously working to increase its CCTV footprint."

Smith said it is a massive undertaking, cost-wise, and especially because of the lack of infrastructure in some areas.

"Vandalism and theft of existing infrastructure – particularly cables – are an ongoing frustration that we are trying to address."

ALSO READ | The police can do better - Minister Bheki Cele after Gugulethu shooting

Gugulethu CPF chairperson Thembinkosi Mjuza said: "We have been discussing this issue of lack of CCTV cameras in areas. How do we justify a small percent of officers to cover our areas?

"As the CPF, we are encouraging our community to assist the police. It can be one of the main intelligence in our communities, and it will support in bringing perpetrators to book."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jp smithbheki celewestern capecape towncrimeservice delivery
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
28% - 876 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
72% - 2284 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun 2021

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.15
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.44
0.0%
Silver
26.11
0.0%
Palladium
2,635.97
0.0%
Platinum
1,116.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
60,140
-0.1%
All Share
66,216
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,062
+0.6%
Industrial 25
86,395
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,080
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun 2021

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo