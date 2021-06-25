Gugulethu mass shooting: 'We are sick and tired of living in fear'

Gugulethu residents are concerned about a lack of safety in the area.

Gugulethu residents are concerned about a lack of safety in the area after eight people were killed during a mass shooting on Wednesday.

According to the Gugulethu Development Forum (GDF), residents are tired of living in constant fear caused by criminals coming into their community.

"It is high time that, as [the] Gugulethu community, [we] reclaim our streets, and take it from these criminal elements that are terrorising our community. We are sick and tired of living in fear," GDF spokesperson Lumkile Mzukwa said.

"As Gugulethu Development Forum, we believe whatever differences and challenges the members of all our communities generally have with each other, murdering each other should never be an option to resolve matters."

The eight people were shot during a thanksgiving ritual held in NY 79 on Wednesday.

It is alleged that two cars pulled up at the house; four people got out and opened fire. After the shooting, they fled the scene.

Five people died on the scene, two died in hospital on Wednesday, while the eighth person died in hospital on Thursday.

GDF condemned the shooting.

"As GDF, we are saying, murders, robberies, murders of lesbians and domestic violence, are barbaric acts of people who are not interested in development and progress as members of our community.

"We appeal to law enforcement to use every means within their might, which is at their disposal, to bring the culprits to book," said Mzukwa.

On Thursday, speaking at the house where the ritual took place, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they had managed to discover some leads as to the identity of the perpetrators.

"We have looked at the people that were here, and it's a mix of people. One person that was here, without saying names, his profile is not very good. However, we are not saying that could be the reason," Cele added.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear.