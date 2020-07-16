Gumede's legal team threatens to apply to have corruption case struck off roll after delays

Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's defence team have expressed frustration at numerous delays in her corruption case.

Her lawyer said he would bring an application to have the matter struck off the roll if there was another delay.

Gumede was unhappy when the media was not allowed in court.

The corruption and fraud case of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has once again been postponed, frustrating Gumede's legal team, according to defence attorney Jay Naidoo.

Naidoo spoke to the media outside court after Magistrate Dawn Somaroo asked for the courtroom to be cleared in line with Covid-19 protocols so that only the 17 accused and essential officials were present.

Naidoo said the defence would bring an application to have the matter struck from the roll if the State did not have its particulars finalised by the next court date on 10 September.



"The State needs some time to get the bank statements and cellphone records but by 10 September, if they are not ready to tell us the investigations are complete... I'm going to bring an application...for the matter to be struck off the roll until the investigations are complete at which time they may reinstate it if they want to".

Outside court, Gumede lambasted court officials for not allowing the media in court, saying that when she was arrested, a media contingent was informed.

Speaking to the media, Mzomuhle Dube, the spokesperson for Gumede's supporters, who were patiently waiting for her outside court, said they were frustrated.

WATCH: @GumedeZandileRT supporters spokesperson Mzomuhle Dube says the former mayor is frustrated with court delays. He added that although they have not called supporters to court due to #Covid19SA there was a possibility of a gathering outside. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/cH7nmMfAGb — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) July 16, 2020

He said that when the matter was in court in January, "the magistrate pronounced that the prosecution team is under case management" in order to get ready for trial within a few months.

More than a year has passed

But he added that there was concern in the Gumede camp brought about by the delays in the matter.

"That creates a bit of anxiety because you do not know what is next. Then you start wondering why this should take a year and two months just to get charges preferred and presented in court or to the legal team".

"It becomes an issue when you perpetually paint her as a corrupt person".

But he added: "Her supporters are stronger and stronger every day".

Gumede is accused of using her position of power to influence Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tenders. She is accused along with 16 others. She is out on R50 000 bail.

Last year, the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized various homes and luxury cars of the accused in the matter. Among the 10 properties the AFU and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede's co-accused, Hlenga Sibisi.