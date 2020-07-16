21m ago

add bookmark

Gumede's legal team threatens to apply to have corruption case struck off roll after delays

Kaveel Singh
Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.
Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede.
Nkosi Sibalukhulu/Daily Sun
  • Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede's defence team have expressed frustration at numerous delays in her corruption case.
  • Her lawyer said he would bring an application to have the matter struck off the roll if there was another delay.
  • Gumede was unhappy when the media was not allowed in court.

The corruption and fraud case of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has once again been postponed, frustrating Gumede's legal team, according to defence attorney Jay Naidoo.

Naidoo spoke to the media outside court after Magistrate Dawn Somaroo asked for the courtroom to be cleared in line with Covid-19 protocols so that only the 17 accused and essential officials were present.

Naidoo said the defence would bring an application to have the matter struck from the roll if the State did not have its particulars finalised by the next court date on 10 September.

"The State needs some time to get the bank statements and cellphone records but by 10 September, if they are not ready to tell us the investigations are complete... I'm going to bring an application...for the matter to be struck off the roll until the investigations are complete at which time they may reinstate it if they want to".

ALSO READ | Zandile Gumede and DA in war of words following her SONA attendance

Outside court, Gumede lambasted court officials for not allowing the media in court, saying that when she was arrested, a media contingent was informed.

Speaking to the media, Mzomuhle Dube, the spokesperson for Gumede's supporters, who were patiently waiting for her outside court, said they were frustrated.

He said that when the matter was in court in January, "the magistrate pronounced that the prosecution team is under case management" in order to get ready for trial within a few months.

More than a year has passed

But he added that there was concern in the Gumede camp brought about by the delays in the matter.

"That creates a bit of anxiety because you do not know what is next. Then you start wondering why this should take a year and two months just to get charges preferred and presented in court or to the legal team".

"It becomes an issue when you perpetually paint her as a corrupt person".

But he added: "Her supporters are stronger and stronger every day".

Gumede is accused of using her position of power to influence Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tenders. She is accused along with 16 others. She is out on R50 000 bail.

Last year, the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized various homes and luxury cars of the accused in the matter. Among the 10 properties the AFU and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede's co-accused, Hlenga Sibisi.

Related Links
Sanef slams police 'harassment' of journalists at former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede's court...
Zandile Gumede corruption case postponed to May due to lockdown
Durban Solid Waste tender scandal: Proceeds of fraud closer to R389m, court hears
Read more on:
zandile gumededurbancorruptioncourts
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
14% - 406 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 1287 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
40% - 1149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20198.12) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo