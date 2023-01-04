Gun linked to deadly New Year's shooting in Melville found buried on farm 3 years later

A gun linked to a deadly Melville shooting three years ago has been found.

The shooting saw two women die during New Year's celebrations in Melville, Johannesburg.

The gun was found among eight others, in a shallow grave on a Kliprivier farm.

Three years after the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Melville, police have discovered a firearm that is believed to have been used during the attack.



The firearm was one of nine found buried on a farm in Kliprivier, said Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

"The firearms were taken for ballistics testing, and one of the firearms has been positively linked to the shooting that happened during the drive-by shooting in Melville," she said.

Two women were killed during the drive-by shooting outside a Melville restaurant at 01:00. Six others were injured in the attack at Poppy's restaurant on the corner of 7th and 2nd Avenue.

A BMW SUV reportedly approached from 7th Avenue before multiple shots were fired at patrons who were sitting outside the restaurant.

Mathe said, "A multidisciplinary team is working tirelessly on this case to bring to book the perpetrators of this incident in a bid to provide closure to all families involved."

She added that police had launched a manhunt to trace and track down the owner of the farm where the guns were found.

"The owner of the farm is known to the police, and he is urged to hand himself over as the investigation continues. Police will not comment further on this matter as this is an ongoing investigation," said Mathe.





