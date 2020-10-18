Gun stash found after high-speed chase on Cape Town roads

A high-speed chase in Cape Town has ended in an arrest and the confiscation of 12 firearms.

On Sunday morning, City of Cape Town traffic officers attached to the Random Breath Testing Unit were conducting a checkpoint along Blaauwberg Road in Killarney.

At around 08:00, the driver of a white VW Polo was stopped and questioned. During the questioning, the officer noticed the driver appeared nervous, said City of Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout.

"The officer also spotted a red bag on the floor of the passenger seat and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle," she said.

The driver instead sped off and officers gave chase along Potsdam Road, into the Dunoon taxi rank.

"There, the driver jumped out of the vehicle with the bag and ran away. During the chase, he threw the bag under a minibus," Bezuidenhout said.

Traffic officers caught up with the man and seized the bag. They found 12 pistols, with serial numbers filed off, inside the bag.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and detained at Table View police station. The case has been handed over to the police for further investigation.