13m ago

add bookmark

Gun stash found after high-speed chase on Cape Town roads

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A high-speed chase in Cape Town has ended in an arrest and the confiscation of 12 firearms.
A high-speed chase in Cape Town has ended in an arrest and the confiscation of 12 firearms.

A high-speed chase in Cape Town has ended in an arrest and the confiscation of 12 firearms.

On Sunday morning, City of Cape Town traffic officers attached to the Random Breath Testing Unit were conducting a checkpoint along Blaauwberg Road in Killarney.

READ | Day at the beach turns into tragedy after George man drowns

At around 08:00, the driver of a white VW Polo was stopped and questioned. During the questioning, the officer noticed the driver appeared nervous, said City of Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout.

"The officer also spotted a red bag on the floor of the passenger seat and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle," she said.

The driver instead sped off and officers gave chase along Potsdam Road, into the Dunoon taxi rank.

"There, the driver jumped out of the vehicle with the bag and ran away. During the chase, he threw the bag under a minibus," Bezuidenhout said.

Traffic officers caught up with the man and seized the bag. They found 12 pistols, with serial numbers filed off, inside the bag.

The 37-year-old man was arrested and detained at Table View police station. The case has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Metro cops apprehend hijacking suspect after a high-speed chase on Joburg highway
Firefighters robbed at gunpoint in Cape Town after hoax call
Woman found dead, man critically injured in Muizenberg
Read more on:
sapscity of cape towncape towntable viewarrestfirearms
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3724 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.41)
Gold
1898.40
(+0.03)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
43.10
(-0.57)
Palladium
2320.36
(+0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo