Gungubele's 'racial difference' comment against DA raises the ire of Cape Town mayor

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele lashed out at the DA at the State of the Nation Address debate on Wednesday.

Gungubele lambasted the DA over the "racial difference" in parts of Cape Town.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hit back at the minister, saying that Gungubele had missed the mark in trying to land a political attack.

A war of words has erupted between Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis following the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on Tuesday.

In his speech at the SONA debate at the Cape Town City Hall on Tuesday, Gungubele lashed out at the DA over what he termed the "racial difference" in parts of Cape Town.

"The only thing I want to say before I spend time on your rhetoric is that the DA's difference is a racial difference because you see it in Gugulethu, Philippi. The DA's difference is racial.

"You see it in the police stations in Gugulethu and police stations in Bishopscourt, but your peers, nindivile (you heard what I said)," Gungubele said.

Taking a swipe at Gungubele, Hill-Lewis said the minister completely missed the mark in trying to land a political attack.

FULL SPEECH | SONA 2023: Ramaphosa's plans for infrastructure, cost of living and the energy crisis

"Many Cape Town police stations urgently need more resources, particularly in the most crime-afflicted communities.

"We hope the minister's inadvertent discovery that he and the national government actually run police stations spurs him to do something about this resource shortfall, particularly on the Cape Flats.

"While gang, gun and drug crimes rage on, innocent people, including children, are caught in the crossfire. Yet, conviction rates for gang crimes are in the lower single digits," the mayor said.

Supplied GCIS

The DA-led Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town have been lobbying for police functions to be devolved. Police Minister Bheki Cele has fiercely opposed these attempts, often disparaging the City of Cape Town's law enforcement agencies.

"All required to devolve more peace officer powers is a declaration from the justice minister under the Criminal Procedure Act, as was already done to an extent in 2018. Last week, I again wrote to the ministers of police and justice calling for this simple, immediate way to bring meaningful change for residents," Hill-Lewis said.

"We will never stop standing up for Capetonians who live in daily fear of crime, and children should feel safe to play outside. That is the Cape Town we are striving towards, where residents have freedom of movement and a chance at a better life," the mayor said.