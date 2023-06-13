13m ago

Gunman allegedly shoots off-duty Northern Cape cop dead amid fight with tenant

Botho Molosankwe
An off-duty police officer was shot and killed on his property in the Northern Cape.
Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • A gunman allegedly killed an off-duty police officer during a fight the gunman had with the officer's tenant.
  • Northern Cape police said the tenant had run to the officer for help after being shot in the leg.
  • The gunman is still at large.

The Hawks in the Northern Cape are investigating the murder of a police officer who was shot dead while off duty, allegedly by a man who was involved in an altercation with the officer's tenant.

The detective sergeant was attached to the Batlharos Detective Unit.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien said at about 05:00 on Monday, a tenant who lives in a shack in the officer's backyard was allegedly involved in an altercation with an acquaintance. The altercation is said to have started elsewhere, not at the officer's home.

"The tenant fled home but was followed by the suspect, who shot him on the leg inside his shack behind the house of the police sergeant.

"The victim ran for help to the sergeant, and when [the officer] came out of his house, the suspect shot him in the back.

"The deceased sadly succumbed on the scene while the other male victim was rushed to hospital for medical treatment."

READ | Eight gunmen on the run after 5 killed on N2 in Eastern Cape

Gamieldien said the John Taolo Gaetsewe District police initiated a 72-hour activation plan and all relevant resources were mobilised to ensure the apprehension of the suspect.

He said the Hawks would investigate the case.

Northern Cape acting police commissioner Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele said she was "saddened and disheartened by the tragic and untimely loss of the member, as the safety of our members remains a priority".

"The SA Police Service management will continue to keep the bereaved family in our prayers."


