Gunman kills principal outside school in KZN

Azarrah Karrim
  • A KwaMashu school principal has been shot dead outside his school on Friday.
  • According to police, a vehicle jammed him and a gunman opened fire.
  • eNCA reports that it was not the first time the principal was shot at.

A school principal in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead in a shower of bullets on Friday afternoon as he was leaving his school.

According to spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the principal was jammed by an unknown vehicle.

"An unknown male jumped off the passenger's seat and shot at him several times. He died instantly," Mbhele said.

She added that a case of murder is being investigated by KwaMashu SAPS.

READ | KZN Grade 7 pupil raped while fetching face mask, Motshekga demands severe punishment

According to a report by eNCA, the principal was "ambushed" by the vehicle before a gunman opened fire on the principal's vehicle – first on the driver's side and then in the front.

READ | Teens arrested after yet another school burglary, five computers and 15 tablets recovered

eNCA added that it was not the first time the principal was shot at, having recently been discharged from ICU.

A security guard was also shot in the attack, but is receiving treatment, the broadcaster said.

Read more on:
durbaneducationcrime
