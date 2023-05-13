Gunman shot dead after ambushing Mpumalanga cop, two others on the run

Mpumalanga police are searching for two gunmen who attacked a police officer.

The officer shot a third gunmen dead.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the incident.

A Mpumalanga police officer shot a man dead on Friday when he and two other gunmen attacked him while he was on his way to work.

The 43-year-old police sergeant was on his way to the Pienaar police station at about 05:00 on Friday for the start of his shift when he was attacked in Msogwaba.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the officer was attacked next to a spaza shop.

"He allegedly met his attackers whilst walking to the main road to get his transport. It is said that when approaching the main road, three suspects accosted him, pointing [at] him with the firearm," he said.

READ MORE | Wounded robber nabbed seeking medical help – after being shot by his intended victim

Mdhluli added that the officer warned them not to shoot, but one of the gunmen ignored his request, cocked his firearm and fired a shot.

The bullet missed the officer.

"That was when the sergeant retaliated and shot at the alleged gunman," he said.

The three suspects then fled, but due to load shedding, he was unable to see where they went.

He called for backup and a search for the gunmen ensued.

"It was during this period when a male person was found not far from the scene, with a firearm in his hand and a knife in his pocket. The gunman was certified dead by medical practitioners at the scene," Mdhluli said.

The two others are still at large.

While at the scene, members reportedly discovered an abandoned bag that contained sound protectors and work suits.

An attempted murder case is under investigation and an inquest docket has been opened.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will probe the incident.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the attack on the officer and called on community members to assist police in locating the other two gunmen.