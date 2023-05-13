1h ago

Share

Gunman shot dead after ambushing Mpumalanga cop, two others on the run

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An attempted murder case is under investigation and an inquest docket has been opened.
An attempted murder case is under investigation and an inquest docket has been opened.
  • Mpumalanga police are searching for two gunmen who attacked a police officer.
  • The officer shot a third gunmen dead.
  • The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the incident.

A Mpumalanga police officer shot a man dead on Friday when he and two other gunmen attacked him while he was on his way to work.

The 43-year-old police sergeant was on his way to the Pienaar police station at about 05:00 on Friday for the start of his shift when he was attacked in Msogwaba.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the officer was attacked next to a spaza shop.

"He allegedly met his attackers whilst walking to the main road to get his transport. It is said that when approaching the main road, three suspects accosted him, pointing [at] him with the firearm," he said.

READ MORE | Wounded robber nabbed seeking medical help – after being shot by his intended victim

Mdhluli added that the officer warned them not to shoot, but one of the gunmen ignored his request, cocked his firearm and fired a shot.

The bullet missed the officer.

"That was when the sergeant retaliated and shot at the alleged gunman," he said. 

The three suspects then fled, but due to load shedding, he was unable to see where they went.

He called for backup and a search for the gunmen ensued.

"It was during this period when a male person was found not far from the scene, with a firearm in his hand and a knife in his pocket. The gunman was certified dead by medical practitioners at the scene," Mdhluli said.

The two others are still at large.

While at the scene, members reportedly discovered an abandoned bag that contained sound protectors and work suits.

An attempted murder case is under investigation and an inquest docket has been opened.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will probe the incident.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the attack on the officer and called on community members to assist police in locating the other two gunmen.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmpumalangacrime
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the high court ruling that schools, police stations and healthcare facilities be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, public services shouldn’t suffer
41% - 54 votes
No, it will add more strain to the grid
59% - 78 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

12 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.44
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
21.27
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.91
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,049.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,509.25
0.0%
Gold
2,010.86
0.0%
Silver
23.97
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.17
-1.1%
Top 40
72,961
+1.8%
All Share
78,330
+1.7%
Resource 10
69,837
+0.8%
Industrial 25
108,036
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,941
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo